Another Triumph of Taiwan MLFF! Managing Director of FETC won 2023 ITS WC Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd (FETC) is delighted to announce its Managing Director, Dr. YC Chang, has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the third recipient of the ITS WC- Lifetime Achievement Award in Taiwan. This marks the second recognition for Taiwan ETC from the ITS World Congress, following the ITS WC Hall of Fame - Industry Award in 2015.

Thank you video addressed by Dr. YC Chang Dr. YC Chang, Managing Director of Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co, received 2023 ITS World Congress Hall of Fame- Lifetime Achievement Award on Oct. 16 2023 in Suzhou, China

This prestigious recognition reaffirms the contributions of Taiwan MLFF ETC to the field of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) by providing inter-city mobility service and highlights the collaborative efforts of the Public, Private Sector, and the massive People in embracing digital transformation on intelligent highways and smart city. This collective effort has advanced toll collection and ITS development on both national and global scale.

Throughout his tenure, Dr. Chang has been the driving force in introducing RFID, AI, big data, cloud computing and other innovative digital technologies into Taiwan MLFF. And he has continuously encouraged the team to bring demand-side thinking into the service and operation design. This transformation has solidified Taiwan MLFF as an unbreakable electronic toll collection system with 100% ETC usage rate, 99.999999% Toll Collectible rate and 99.98% Vehicle Detection rate. Dr. Chang's visionary leadership and strong ties within the Taiwan ETC ecosystem have driven the development of cutting-edge technologies, resulting in improved traffic flow, reduced congestion, lowered emissions, and enhanced road safety.

Under Dr. Chang's guidance, FETC has introduced pioneering projects that serve as global benchmarks for Tolling as a Service (TaaS), which won awards from IBTTA, ITS World Congress, International Road Federation (IRF) and WITSA. FETC's unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmentally responsible transportation systems has led to several international projects in Thailand, Malaysia, India, Philippines, Vietnam and more. FETC has also ventured the "as a service" from tolling into smart parking with brand name "uTagGO", offering personalized parking service and covering over 1,600 parking lots, in recent years.

Dr. Chang expressed his gratitude to the 2023 ITS World Congress, stating, "Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award is a humbling and profoundly gratifying experience. I feel deeply appreciative to be awarded this prestigious honor and consider it as acknowledgement to Taiwan's MLFF ETC and its contribution to global ITS development. This recognition inspires me to continue our mission of making transportation safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly."

About Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co, Ltd. (FETC):

Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd (FETC) is entrusted by Taiwan Freeway Bureau, MOTC to design, implement and operate a national scale of MLFF ETC system. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, FETC has transformed transportation, making road travel safer, more efficient, and eco-friendly. For more information, please visit www.fetci.com.

SOURCE FETC International