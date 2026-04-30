Anshtern Debuts at the Magic X in Silicon Valley, Launches Full-Stack Intelligent Computing and General Embodied Intelligence Engine

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anshtern has made its first official appearance at the Magic X in Silicon Valley, unveiling full-stack intelligent computing solutions and a next-generation general embodied intelligence engine to global partners and industry leaders.

In the keynote forum, Troy Shen, the Vice President of Anshtern, introduced the new general embodied intelligence engine to address three critical industry challenges: data scarcity, reliable complex robotic operations, and high computing costs. Built on four core pillars—the Data Flywheel, Long-Horizon Embodied Brain, Robotic Data Factory, and Dedicated AI Computing Power—the engine creates a cloud-edge-device integrated open platform that enables scalable industrial deployment worldwide.

At the exhibition, Anshtern highlighted three core business segments: high-performance AI computing infrastructure including bare-metal servers, AI large-model clusters, and the proprietary KLLM inference engine; the Shanghai Songjiang Intelligent Computing Center with 1000P total computing power, PUE < 1.2, and 99.999% service availability; and an Embodied AI Data Training Center with hybrid physical and simulation environments to accelerate humanoid robot development.

Committed to its mission "Computing as the Foundation, Intelligence Creating Infinite Value," Anshtern will continue to focus on AI-native intelligent computing, expand global collaboration, and drive embodied AI innovation. With full-stack technical strengths and a global ecosystem, Anshtern aims to accelerate industry transformation and shape the future of intelligent technology globally.

SOURCE Anshtern