Ant Digital Technologies and Ryt Bank Win Best AI-Powered Customer Experience Award in Malaysia

Partnership Recognition Underscores Rapid Growth of AI-Driven Digital Banking in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ant Digital Technologies and Ryt Bank today announced that their partnership has been honoured with the Best AI-Powered Customer Experience and Engagement Initiative in Malaysia for 2026 at The Asian Banker Malaysia Awards. The award recognises the joint achievement of both organisations in deploying enterprise-grade AI technology to deliver personalised, scalable financial services and bring best-in-class customer experiences in Malaysia.

The Asian Banker Malaysia Awards is one of the most established benchmarking programmes in retail, transaction finance, risk management and financial technology, recognising exceptional innovation, leadership, management and performance.

According to The Asian Banker Awards, "The Ryt Bank and Ant Digital Technologies' application of AI-driven engagement capabilities to deliver personalised, conversational and real-time customer interactions across digital channels positions both organisations as a leading example of how AI can be embedded within banking platforms to enhance customer engagement, improve service responsiveness and support scalable digital experience delivery."

Ryt Bank, an entity established by YTL Digital Capital Sdn Bhd and Sea Limited, is licensed by Bank Negara Malaysia and positioned as The World's First AI-powered bank. Since launching in August 2025, Ryt Bank has reached 1.2 million users in just over seven months and processed more than 25 million transactions, with monthly transaction volume growing more than 35 times since launch.The growth reflects strong adoption of Ryt Bank's core digital banking features, including bill payments, card usage, Ryt PayLater and Ryt AI — its AI-powered banking assistant that enables users to complete transfers and bill payments through simple prompts in the app. Nearly half of Ryt Bank users have engaged with Ryt AI, with adoption seen across all age groups, including users aged 50 and above.

"This award validates our belief in the power of AI to reshape the future of financial services. More importantly, it reflects how Malaysians are embracing a new way of banking — one that is simpler, more intuitive, and built around everyday needs. We are delighted to work alongside Ant Digital Technologies, whose deep expertise in AI and commitment to local market needs have been instrumental in our journey," said Wilson Soon, interim CEO at Ryt Bank.

"We are honored to receive this recognition together with RYT Bank. Together, we are proving that AI and finance can integrate seamlessly to deliver real value for customers – faster, safer, and more personalised banking experiences," said Leo Li, President of International Business at Ant Digital Technologies.

Ant Digital Technologies, is the technology subsidiary of Ant Group. In 2025, Ant Digital Technologies established its International Headquarters in Hong Kong. In 2026, the company established an operation center in Malaysia and launched a recruitment drive across Southeast Asia, underscoring its long-term commitment to building local AI ecosystems. The company's global network has grown to over 300 partners, serving more than 10,000 enterprise customers worldwide.

SOURCE Ant Digital Technologies