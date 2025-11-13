Ant Digital Technologies Showcases Full-Scenario Financial AI Solutions at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ant Digital Technologies (Ant DT) is unveiling its full-scenario financial AI offerings at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2025. The company's participation highlights its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence and blockchain applications in financial services and security, while deepening collaboration with partners across Southeast Asia (SEA).

Ant DT's full-scenario AI offering integrates end-to-end capabilities — large-model agents, knowledge engineering, data governance and full-stack risk control — to help financial institutions and enterprises worldwide accelerate growth, innovate customer experiences and strengthen risk posture in the AI era.

Over the past few years, Ant DT has made significant investments in AI and blockchain R&D, developing core platforms that empower trusted intelligence for the financial industry. Its flagship solutions include Agentar, a large-model intelligent agent platform for enterprise AI deployment; ZOLOZ, an AI security and risk platform; and AI mobile banking solutions, etc.

At SFF 2025, Ant DT is introducing LaV-CoT, a multilingual and multimodal reasoning framework co-developed with Nanyang Technological University. Designed to advance multilingual visual question answering (mVQA), it unifies structured reasoning with language awareness to enhance interpretability and reasoning in large models. LaV-CoT supports over 119 languages, including underrepresented minority languages across SEA.

The company continues to build partnerships with local institutions and technology innovators to foster digital transformation across the region. With a global network of over 300 partners and more than 10,000 enterprise customers served, Ant Digital Technologies currently leads in blockchain, privacy computing, and AI technologies.

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is Ant Group's digital technology subsidiary. Ant Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like ZOLOZ, mPaaS, ZAN, and Jovay based on its expertise in AI, privacy computing, and security technology. Ant Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally, and facilitate digital collaboration across industries. Ant Digital Technologies established its international headquarters in Hong Kong in April 2025.

SOURCE Ant Digital Technologies