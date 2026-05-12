Ant International Highlights Democratising AI and Strengthening Trust in 2025 Sustainability Report

With the inclusion principle integrated into main innovation projects, Ant International now links 2 bn user accounts with 150 mn merchants through multi-layered partnerships, provides global account services to 1.6 mn SMEs, and helps over 30 mn underserved businesses and individuals access quality credit .

with through multi-layered partnerships, provides to and helps access quality credit As its global payment , global account and embedded finance services expand rapidly, it is accelerating investments in compliance capabilities and advanced security technologies to tackle evolving regulatory and risk environments.

, and services expand rapidly, it is accelerating investments in to tackle evolving regulatory and risk environments. From basketball courts in New York to marine protection in Java Indonesia, we build extensive partnerships to protect the environment and empower local communities.

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider, today published its 2025 Sustainability Report, the 2nd since the Company began independent operation.

Ant International publishes its 2025 Sustainability Report, with a continued focus on its 6Ts Sustainability Framework (Travel, Trade, Thrive, Tech, Talent, Trust). Ant International strengthened focus on innovation and collaboration to drive inclusion and trust.

This is also the first year Ant International integrated sustainability metrics into the management's performance evaluation framework. As Eric Jing, Chairman of Ant Group and Ant International said, "Accountability must be structural, not aspirational. When sustainability outcomes are valued as much as revenue growth or operational efficiency, the whole organisation is more likely to align accordingly-just like how it might work with entire economies."

In the Company's 6Ts Sustainability Framework (Travel, Trade, Thrive, Tech, Talent, Trust), Inclusion remains the critical objective. "Our success relies on our ability to innovate for small businesses and emerging markets to thrive above social and technological shifts. Doing great by doing good should be our strategic differentiator," said Peng Yang, CEO and Douglas Feagin, President at the Report's launch.

Alipay+ and Antom , the Company's Global Payment pillars, now connect 2 bn user accounts globally to over 150 mn merchants. This vibrant ecosystem of interoperability links up more than 10 national QR systems and supports 300+ payment methods in over 220 markets, including all card schemes, and 50 digital wallets, bank apps and BNPL apps.

and , the Company's pillars, now connect 2 bn user accounts globally to over 150 mn merchants. This vibrant ecosystem of interoperability links up more than 10 national QR systems and supports 300+ payment methods in over 220 markets, including all card schemes, and 50 digital wallets, bank apps and BNPL apps. Beyond payment, WorldFirst and Bettr , our Global Account and Embedded Finance services, support over 1.6 mn SMEs and provide credit access to 30 mn MSMEs and underserved users, integrating new AI and blockchain capabilities.

and , our and services, support over 1.6 mn SMEs and provide credit access to 30 mn MSMEs and underserved users, integrating new AI and blockchain capabilities. The inclusion metric was built systemically into major innovation projects, for instance, more SME-friendly agentic payment and AI commerce tools, AI-as-a-Service platform for emerging markets, and the EPOS SME AI solutions.

"We will continue to double down on responsible innovation and collaboration to achieve our shared vision: a more inclusive, prosperous, and trustful global economy," said Yang.

In 2025, Ant International's sustainability work focused on 3 priorities across the 6T arenas:

1. Democratising FinAI for SMEs and Emerging Markets

Ant International rolled out various AI tools to ensure emerging markets and SMEs need to be able to leverage AI without massive infrastructure or capacity investments.

Payment AI & Agentic Commerce :

Antom Copilot 2.0 completes payment integration, onboarding, risk and chargeback resolution in secure, automated workflow.

completes payment integration, onboarding, risk and chargeback resolution in secure, automated workflow. Antom Agentic Payment Solution enables AI agents to securely initiate and complete card- and APM-based transactions in a pioneering payment mandate model.

FinAI Capacity Building:

FinAI-as-a-Service platform, the GenAI Cockpit gives toolkits to fintechs, such as Malaysia's TNG eWallet , and easypaisa , Pakistan's first digital bank, to build flexible and autonomous AI commerce solutions, from customer-service assistants to sales copilots.

gives toolkits to fintechs, such as Malaysia's , and , Pakistan's first digital bank, to build flexible and autonomous AI commerce solutions, from customer-service assistants to sales copilots. Custom-made agentic AI assistants such as Alipay+ Voyager, an agentic AI travel companion embedded in super apps.

such as an agentic AI travel companion embedded in super apps. Open-sourced AI FX solution delivers FX forecasts with up to 93% prediction accuracy across complex, volatile currency markets.

delivers FX forecasts with up to 93% prediction accuracy across complex, volatile currency markets. EPOS360, an AI-powered SME operation and financing platform, rolls out in Southeast Asia.

2. Enhancing Compliance and Technology Foundations of Trust

The Company invested heavily in 2025 on technologies and partnerships on AML and security.

SHIELD 3-in-1 Transformer model, supported by 7 bn parameters, identifies high-risk transactions with over 95% precision, while raising payment success rates by up to 13.5%.

supported by 7 bn parameters, identifies high-risk transactions with over 95% precision, while raising payment success rates by up to 13.5%. Digital Wallet Guardian Partnership shares risk tech, anti-fraud and funds protection solutions among wallet partners to protect consumers and merchants.

shares risk tech, anti-fraud and funds protection solutions among wallet partners to protect consumers and merchants. The Alipay+ Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET) programme was cited by Singapore's Personal Data Protection Commission in its practical guidance for industry application.

Meanwhile, advanced technology application must be harnessed by rigorous compliance standards and practices. In 2025, we further expanded:

Our Risk Management Committee mechanism, which implements a comprehensive risk governance framework from the corporate down to the ground unit level.

which implements a comprehensive risk governance framework from the corporate down to the ground unit level. Our 3-layered Anti-Money-Laundering programme is anchored in a global baseline of minimum control standards to ensure consistency and integrity across all markets. We also use AI-powered risk detection and security review tools to improve accuracy and efficiency.

The Company plans to accelerate investments in global and local compliance capabilities to meet evolving regulatory and risk environments.

3. Digitalising Public Participation to Drive Social Impact

In 2025, working with partners from New York to West Java, our people started new grassroots efforts to support youth, environment and community projects with digital expertise.

As the Innovation Partner for Sustainability of the New York Liberty , Alipay+ began supporting New York Liberty , the WNBA champion team on Liberty Sneaker Drives for underprivileged groups, Math Hoops project to build youth skills, and Threes for Trees project in NYC and Brooklyn.

, began supporting on Liberty Sneaker Drives for underprivileged groups, Math Hoops project to build youth skills, and Threes for Trees project in NYC and Brooklyn. AlipayHK launched a main digital channel for charity fundraising after the Tai Po fire, raising HK$200 million from 450,000 super app users in first three days.

launched a main digital channel for charity fundraising after the Tai Po fire, raising HK$200 million from 450,000 super app users in first three days. Ocean Buddy , an in-app mini-programme for whale-shark protection in Indonesia, was launched in collaboration with DANA and Konservasi Indonesia , leveraging gamification to connect users' everyday digital activities to marine protection.

in Indonesia, was launched in collaboration with and , leveraging gamification to connect users' everyday digital activities to marine protection. 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion, a joint initiative with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and over 50 global partners, has certified 9,504 since 2018, 55% of whom are women.

"Sustainability is increasingly becoming our primary driver of responsible innovation, "said Leiming Chen, Chief Sustainability Officer of Ant International, "we will work together to ensure that as we expand globally, our progress remains inclusive, measurable, and impactful for the communities we serve."

Find the full Report on our website: www.ant-intl.com

About Ant International

Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/

SOURCE Ant International