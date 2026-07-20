ANTA Concludes Global Launch of ANTA FOLD in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 July 2026, ANTA successfully concluded the global launch campaign for its ANTA FOLD at its flagship store in VivoCity, Singapore. Following the innovation debut in Shanghai and the cultural showcase in Los Angeles, the Singapore finale brought together community, sport and urban exploration, marking the official introduction of ANTA FOLD to the Asia-Pacific market. The event underscored ANTA's commitment to advancing its global expansion while strengthening its localisation strategy across the region.

ANTA FOLD Community Run in Singapore

The event commenced with an energetic community run, bringing together local running communities, fitness enthusiasts, Singapore national track athletes Harry Irfan Curran and Laavinia Jaiganth, together with invited KOLs. Beginning at ANTA VivoCity and running towards Sentosa Gateway, participants experienced the responsive cushioning of the new ANTA FOLD H1, powered by its innovative Waterbomb origami-inspired structure, while exploring one of Singapore's iconic waterfront routes.

With a strong focus on community engagement and co-creation, the event featured an interactive styling wall and an origami workshop, inviting participants to explore how ANTA FOLD seamlessly integrates performance technology into both business and everyday lifestyles. Through the hands-on workshop, guests also experienced the engineering principles behind the technology, demonstrating how complex cushioning performance can be achieved through an elegantly simple folded structure.

As ANTA's strategic hub for the Asia-Pacific region, Singapore plays a pivotal role in bringing the brand's latest innovations closer to local consumers. Through a thoughtful localisation approach, ANTA is transforming cutting-edge performance technology into a lifestyle experience that resonates with urban professionals and quality-conscious runners, making innovation more accessible, relatable and shareable across the region.

The conclusion of the global ANTA FOLD launch marks another milestone in ANTA's journey to bring its proprietary innovations to the world's leading markets. From collaborating with globally renowned universities on foundational research to tailoring go-to-market strategies for different regions, ANTA continues to demonstrate its strong in-house R&D capabilities and global operational excellence. As a truly global sportswear brand, ANTA remains committed to delivering innovative products that combine Eastern ingenuity with world-class technology to consumers around the world.

SOURCE ANTA