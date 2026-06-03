Antengene to Present First Preclinical Data on ATG-207 (αCD3-TGF-β Bifunctional Fusion Protein) at EULAR 2026

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) , a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biotech company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for autoimmune diseases, solid tumors and hematological malignancies indications, today announced that it will present the first preclinical data on ATG-207 (αCD3-TGF-β bifunctional fusion protein) in a poster presentation at the 2026 European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2026), taking place from June 3 to 6 at Excel London in the United Kingdom. ATG-207 represents Antengene's first disclosed program from its T cell-mediated autoimmune disease research efforts.

T cell-mediated autoimmune diseases are characterized by sustained activation of pathogenic effector T cells and insufficient or unstable regulatory T cell function, resulting in an inability to establish durable immune tolerance. These diseases remain an area of significant unmet medical need, as existing anti-inflammatory therapies may not sufficiently eliminate persistent pathogenic effector T cells or restore long-term immune balance. ATG-207 is designed to address these challenges through a differentiated dual mechanism that integrates CD3-mediated T cell modulation with localized, TGFβRIII-biased TGF-β activity, with the goal of selectively suppressing pathogenic T cells while promoting regulatory T cell induction and immune tolerance.

The abstract selected for poster presentation at EULAR 2026 describes preclinical studies evaluating ATG-207's receptor binding, T cell receptor modulation, regulatory T cell induction, cytokine release profile and in vivo activity in models of T cell-mediated autoimmune disease. In these studies, ATG-207 showed preferential binding to TGFβRIII, downregulated surface T cell receptor expression, induced regulatory T cells in vitro and demonstrated therapeutic efficacy through a mouse surrogate molecule in an experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis model. Compared with an unbiased αCD3-TGF-β fusion protein control, ATG-207 or its mouse surrogate induced substantially lower levels of proinflammatory cytokine release in human whole blood assays and in mice.

Details of the Poster

Title: A masked and TGFβRIII-biased αCD3-TGF-β fusion protein promotes regulatory T cell induction and immune tolerance

Poster Number: POS-1110

Track: Basic and Translational

Topic: Across diseases

Sub-Topic: Adult Rheumatology

Session: Poster View VIII

Room: Poster View

Date: June 6, 2026

Time: 10:15 British Summer Time / 17:15 Beijing Time

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a global, R&D-driven, commercial-stage biotech company focused on developing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Its pipeline spans from preclinical to commercial stages, with key investigational candidates including ATG-022 (CLDN18.2 ADC), ATG-037 (oral CD73 inhibitor), ATG-101 (PD-L1 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody), ATG-125 (B7-H3 × PD-L1 bispecific ADC), ATG-207 (αCD3-TGF-β bifunctional fusion protein), as well as T cell engager (TCE) programs developed using Antengene's proprietary AnTenGager® platform.

AnTenGager®, is Antengene's proprietary TCE 2.0 platform, featuring "2+1" bivalent binding for low expressing targets, steric hindrance masking, and proprietary CD3 sequences with fast on/off kinetics to minimize cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and enhance efficacy. These characteristics support the platform's broad applicability across autoimmune disease, solid tumors and hematological malignancies, with programs targeting CD19 x CD3 (ATG-201 for B cell-related autoimmune diseases; partnered with UCB), CDH6 x CD3 (ATG-106 for ovarian cancer and kidney cancer), ALPPL2 x CD3 (ATG-112 for gynecological tumors, digestive system malignancies, bladder cancer and NSCLC), LY6G6D x CD3 (ATG-110 for microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer), GPRC5D x CD3 (ATG-021 for multiple myeloma), LILRB4 x CD3 (ATG-102 for acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia) and FLT3 x CD3 (ATG-107 for acute myeloid leukemia).

To date, Antengene has obtained 32 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and obtained new drug application (NDA) approvals in 10 Asia Pacific markets. Its lead commercial asset, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, and has been included in the national insurance schemes in five of these markets (Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Australia, South Korea and Singapore).

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, please see the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the documents subsequently submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:

Donald Lung

E-mail: [email protected]

BD Contacts:

Ariel Guo

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited