Antsomi Launches Antsomi CDP 365 on LINE OA in Thailand, Partnering with H+ Thailand for Local Support

BANGKOK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antsomi, a regional marketing technology company, is excited to announce the launch of Antsomi CDP 365 on LINE OA, its innovative solution designed for marketing on top of the LINE messaging platform via brands' LINE Official Account (OA) in the Thai market. This strategic launch is in collaboration with H+ Thailand, and will be part of their CRM one-stop solution, "H+ CRM Suite."

Antsomi CDP 365 on LINE OA offers full-funnel capabilities for data-driven marketing on top of the LINE messaging platform, enabling brands to gather and utilize customer data effectively. Serm (pictured left) and Koshiba are both thrilled about the launch of Antsomi CDP 365 on LINE OA, and are ready to serve the Thai market with a regional solution that comes with robust local support.

In a market like Thailand dominated by mighty e-commerce giants like Shopee and Lazada, brands and businesses often need help prioritizing their owned e-commerce channels and establishing direct touchpoints with users. Antsomi CDP 365 on LINE OA addresses this challenge by leveraging LINE, which covers 80% of Thailand's population, as a potent platform for helping brands collect and utilize data.

Antsomi CDP 365 on LINE OA offers full-funnel capabilities for data-driven marketing on top of the LINE messaging platform, enabling brands to gather and utilize customer data effectively. The platform allows brands to collect data through various methods, including confirmation messages, customizable rich menus, website registration forms, and targeted surveys on LINE OA. It incorporates engaging techniques such as gamification with interactive elements like "Spin the Wheel," personalized offers and coupons, and fun and informative quizzes to drive user registration. Through these engagements and the data collected, brands can learn more about their customers and identify the high-value customer segment benefitting their campaign planning and execution.

Once brands collect and organize their data, Antsomi CDP 365 on LINE OA will help them engage with their customers in various formats, including text, images, videos, rich menus, and LINE's popular stickers. Antsomi CDP 365 on LINE OA will provide brands with versatile tools to engage their customers effectively and also deliver personalized marketing messages to the customers via the LINE messaging platform.

Serm Teck Choon, Co-founder and CEO of Antsomi, expressed his excitement for the launch: "We are thrilled to introduce Antsomi CDP 365 on LINE OA in Thailand. This significant launch reflects our commitment to empowering brands in Thailand to harness the full potential of data-driven marketing on top of the LINE messaging platform. With the support of our strategic partners, H+ Thailand, we are ready to help brands create meaningful customer interactions and drive business growth."

Masaru Koshiba, a member of H+ Thailand and the COO of i-dac (Bangkok), welcomed the launch: "We are delighted to have Antsomi CDP 365 on LINE OA join our team in supporting LINE marketing in the Thai market. This innovative platform will give our clients powerful tools to enhance their data-driven marketing strategies, enabling them to engage customers more effectively and achieve better marketing outcomes. Moreover, we anticipate that this will significantly contribute to the collaboration and strengthening of H+ CRM Suite beginning with Snowball developed by Winter Egency, our unique solution that enables flexible design of customer experience on LINE. Antsomi CDP 365's strengths such as its expertise in data integration and 360 degree user profiles will enable us to approach an even wider range of client needs. We believe that Antsomi's strengths can be multiplied to create an even stronger synergy together."

With the current launch of Antsomi CDP 365 on LINE OA, i-dac (Bangkok) and AudienceIQ have helped its client, Dunlop Tire Thailand, implement the solution. This helps Dunlop Tire Thailand collect its customer data through its own customer registration system and deliver personalized marketing engagements with its customers through LINE message broadcasting. The successful implementation has signified that the solution suits the local needs of Thai businesses.

Antsomi and H+ Thailand are both thrilled about this new product launch and are ready to serve the Thai market with a regional solution that comes with robust local support. This collaboration aims to empower brands with advanced data-driven marketing capabilities, ensuring they can connect with customers in more meaningful and impactful ways with the latest marketing technologies.

About Antsomi:

Antsomi is a regional marketing technology company building the first artificial intelligence-enabled customer data platform, CDP 365, in Southeast Asia, with the mission to transform businesses into data-driven companies. Antsomi CDP 365 helps companies unify their customer data from multiple sources, such as mobile apps, web, social media, digital ads, CRM, POS, offline channels, etc. It then delivers relevant activations with rich personalization across multiple touchpoints via both online and offline. Antsomi CDP 365 empowers companies to understand their customers' behavior and intent across various channels and build a 1-to-1 customer journey at scale. Antsomi is headquartered in Singapore, with branch offices in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. i-dac (Bangkok) and AudienceIQ are its sales partners in the Thailand market.

About H+ Thailand:

H+ Thailand is a strategic organization leading full-funnel marketing for Hakuhodo International Thailand. By leveraging the digital capabilities of group companies like i-dac (Bangkok), Winter Egency, and AudienceIQ, H+ Thailand effectively networks to provide a comprehensive range of digital solutions including digital advertising, CRM strategy, social media marketing, SEO, and website design and development tailored to each client's needs throughout the customer journey. Committed to client satisfaction and driving success, we are trusted partners for businesses looking to enhance their digital presence and connect with their customers effectively.

i-dac (Bangkok):

i-dac Bangkok (i-dac), which offers a wide range of services in the digital marketing domain, also has strengths in data technology and is skilled in deepening data utilization using customers' first-party data, as well as building and operating such systems to maximize marketing efficiency.

Winter Egency:

Winter Egency (W/E) offers a comprehensive suite of digital services, and is renowned for its unique core strengths in CX strategy, data, and CRM. W/E's proprietary solution, SnowBall Line CRM, can be seamlessly integrated with major MarTech tools which enables W/E to drive success for their clients.

AudienceIQ:

AudienceIQ (AIQ) specializes in the realm of CRM and data technology, through the full funnel from customer acquisition to retention & loyalty. AIQ has a certified team that can help your CRM implementation, ongoing strategy, data insights & platform optimization.

SOURCE Antsomi