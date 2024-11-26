ANYTIME FITNESS ASIA ANNOUNCES 30-CLUB EXPANSION IN THAILAND

BANGKOK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness Asia, part of Inspire Brands Asia (IBA), strengthens its leadership in the fitness franchise industry with the announcement of an aggressive 30-club expansion plan for Thailand. This development coincides with the grand opening of the third Anytime Fitness club in Bangkok at Century Onnut, showcasing the brand's commitment to long-term growth in one of Asia's most dynamic fitness markets.

The Thailand expansion reflects Anytime Fitness Asia's decade-long dominance in the region, where it operates across Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong region, Indonesia, Taiwan region, and Vietnam via both corporate management and franchising. The brand projects to end the year at over 430 clubs further solidifying its status as Asia's leading fitness franchise. The fully-funded rollout will focus on prime locations in Bangkok and other high-growth areas, meeting the growing demand for state-of-the-art facilities, 24/7 access, personalized coaching, and a strong sense of community.

"As the leading fitness franchise within the region, we are focused on strategic growth and delivering value to our members, franchisees, and business partners," said Luke Guanlao, Group CEO & Co-Founder of Inspire Brands Asia. "Since acquiring the regional master franchisee license in 2020, we have grown our network by 70% whilst doubling our active member base. Our expansion in Thailand is a testament to our vision of inspiring communities to grow stronger every day."

The leadership of Steve Ankers, newly appointed Regional Agent for Thailand, plays a pivotal role in driving this growth. An accomplished entrepreneur with a diverse business portfolio across multiple industries and a mega-multi-unit franchisee with a proven record operating over 20 successful clubs across Australia and Indonesia—and another 20 still to open outside of Thailand—Steve brings extensive expertise and operational excellence to the Thai market. He joins a powerhouse leadership team blending global, regional, and local expertise to reinforce the brand's commitment to long-term success throughout the region.

Johannes Raadsma, President & Co-Founder of IBA, emphasized, "Steve's entrepreneurial vision and intimate understanding of the fitness industry make him the ideal leader to drive Anytime Fitness's expansion in Thailand. His leadership will ensure that our growth strategy elevates the brand and strengthens our position in this key market."

Record-breaking Bangkok openings at Exchange Tower and Century Onnut have been met with overwhelming success, underscoring the brand's alignment with Thai consumers' fitness aspirations. With strong regional leadership and a robust growth pipeline, Anytime Fitness is well-positioned to inspire healthier lifestyles and build vibrant communities across Thailand and the region.

