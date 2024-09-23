Anytime Fitness Asia Opens 400th Club in Bangkok, Expanding Regional Presence

BANGKOK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness Asia, the leading fitness franchise in Southeast Asia, proudly announces the opening of its 400th club at Exchange Tower in Bangkok, Thailand. This milestone represents a major achievement in the brand's ongoing growth and expansion across the region.

Anytime Fitness Exchange Tower embodies the brand's commitment to offering more value to its members. The club is equipped with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, a global leader in fitness technology, and Crowd DJ music technology, providing a high-energy environment that enhances every workout.

"At Anytime Fitness, we're more than a gym—we're a community dedicated to inspiring active, healthier lifestyles. With over 325,000 members already on this journey with us, we're proud of the positive impact we've made on their lives by combining advanced fitness technology with personal support. As we celebrate our 400th club opening, we're excited to continue growing across Asia, helping even more people lead healthier lives," said Ryan Cheal, CEO of Anytime Fitness Corporate.

In line with its brand promise in Thailand, Anytime Fitness aims to give members more than just a place to work out. Membership includes access to cutting-edge fitness tools, personalized coaching, and the newly launched AF App, which offers members tailored workout plans, smart coaching, and progress tracking. Members can also connect with a global network of over 5,500 clubs worldwide. The brand fosters social connections through a welcoming community and diverse classes, delivering an experience that exceeds traditional gym offerings.

To celebrate the opening of the 400th club, Anytime Fitness hosted community-based events and fitness challenge and workout, reflecting the brand's dedication to creating unique local experiences that foster a strong sense of community.

"The opening of our 400th club in Bangkok highlights Anytime Fitness's vision to lead the fitness industry across Asia. This achievement reflects not only our growth but also our commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of our members. We are dedicated to creating spaces where fitness, innovation, and community unite to inspire healthier lives," said Johannes Raadsma, President of Inspire Brands Asia.

With over 600 territories sold in the past decade, Anytime Fitness Asia continues to expand, solidifying its leadership in the regional fitness market. The opening of the 400th club underscores the brand's focus on convenience, accessibility, and delivering exceptional value to members and franchisees.

