ANYTIME FITNESS LAUNCHES "REAL LIFE NEVER STOPS. ANYTIME STARTS NOW."

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand Anytime Fitness sends a wake-up call with its latest campaign, 'Real Life Never Stops. Anytime Starts Now.'. The campaign was designed to inspire individuals to prioritize their health, no matter how busy life gets. Sounds familiar?

The campaign aims to underscore the critical importance of fitness in our everyday lives, advocating that health and wellness are essential needs, not mere wants. The brand inspires its audience to take action by creatively depicting individuals from diverse backgrounds, including youths, newlyweds, and parents, demonstrating how physical exercises seamlessly integrate into their daily routines.

"Together, our message is clear. This campaign highlights the crucial role regular exercise plays in enhancing our everyday lives because remember, life is better when you train for it and Anytime Fitness is here to support you on this journey." Mark De Joya, Chief Operating Officer, Anytime Fitness Asia.

To drive this campaign forward, Anytime Fitness is introducing exclusive promotions, including reduced membership fees, waived joining fees, and referral incentives. These offers are designed to encourage and support individuals in beginning their fitness journeys. Prospective members can sign up from 1 to 14 July for memberships starting at just $89 per month, making it one of the most competitive deals available.

Visit https://www.anytimefitness.sg/sale-of-the-year/ or drop by your nearest Anytime Fitness to find out or sign up.

For those who are not familiar with Anytime Fitness, they are the world's largest and fastest- growing fitness club franchise and the pioneer of the 24-hour fitness concept. Through its signature purple key fob that not only allows access to every Anytime Fitness in Singapore but also to 5,500+ locations globally across 42 countries on all seven continents – yes, that includes Antarctica too!

Anytime Fitness Singapore opened its first gym in 2013 in Woodlands, its 50th club in Serangoon Gardens, and its 100th club at Orchard Wheelock Place. Today, this purple brand has achieved the opening of 111 clubs in this Little Red Dot and they are not intending to stop. Carrying on this momentum, Anytime Fitness will have more than 125 clubs by the end of 2025.

After more than ten years of establishment, Anytime Fitness is here to stay as the no.1 market leader for decades to come.

About Inspire Brands Asia

Headquartered in the Philippines & Singapore, Inspire Brands Asia (IBA) is a consortium of Anytime Fitness Asia's top sub-master franchisees. IBA acquired the Master Franchisee license to the nine countries and territories of Anytime Fitness in Asia in 2020 and has since then grown the network to over 350 Anytime Fitness clubs in Asia. From one gym to a regional network of franchisees, IBA began as a business opportunity that has since grown into a platform for changing lives.

For more information on Inspire Brands Asia, please visit www.inspirebrandsasia.com .

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, averaging 300 new clubs per year while serving over 5 million members at more than 5,500 clubs in 42 countries and territories on all seven continents.

Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalized and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it.

For more information, visit www.anytimefitness.com.

