Anytime Fitness Singapore's Boldest Community Fitness Experience Yet

Battle of the Purple Champions marks a milestone celebration of movement, community, and the kampong spirit as the brand reaches 150 clubs islandwide



SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This 31st January 2026, OCBC Square will turn purple as Anytime Fitness, the world's largest 24-hour fitness brand, rallies Singapore to move together at its first-ever fitness festival: Battle of the Purple Champions (BOPC), powered by Skechers.

More than just a competition, BOPC is a celebration of the people and community that have powered Anytime Fitness' growth to 150 clubs across Singapore. The one-day festival embodies the brand's belief that fitness is better when experienced together, and reflects the kampong spirit that continues to unite members across neighbourhoods islandwide.

"With the opening of our 150th club, we wanted to celebrate how far we've come, and who we've built this for. Battle of the Purple Champions is our way of bringing that kampong spirit to life, uniting members and non-members alike through shared strength and purpose," says Ryan Cheal, Group Chief Operating Officer of Inspire Brands Asia, Exclusive Master Franchisee of Anytime Fitness across Singapore.

Train For Your Life: Starting the Year with Purpose

Anchored in Anytime Fitness' regional Train For Your Life campaign, BOPC invites everyone, from seasoned gym-goers to first-time movers to approach fitness with intention rather than perfection.

Designed as a powerful way to kickstart the new year, the festival encourages participants to build everyday resilience through consistency, connection, and enjoyment. Each challenge reflects real-life movements that support strength beyond the gym.

The Challenge: Four Stations, One Goal

Teams of four (2 Male & 2 Female) will tackle four functional stations inspired by real-life movement and teamwork:

Moving Day – Teamwork meets coordination as participants rearrange furniture to match a given layout.

Teamwork meets coordination as participants rearrange furniture to match a given layout. Sandbag Shuffle – Lift, load and push sandbags on a "sled car" in perfect alignment.

– Lift, load and push sandbags on a "sled car" in perfect alignment. Bike Race – All team members ride 2km each with added resistance, synchronising pace and power.

– All team members ride 2km each with added resistance, synchronising pace and power. Champion's Climb – A stair-climbing finale with kettlebells (16kg each for female and 24kg each for male) — the ultimate test of grit and unity.

Together, the stations bring the Train For Your Life philosophy to life where fitness that prepares you for every challenge, in and out of the gym.

Beyond the Arena

Besides just being a fitness festival, it is also a vibrant and family-friendly celebration designed for everyone. Whether you are cheering from the sidelines or pushing through the fitness stations, expect exciting carnival games and delicious bites to enjoy together. From the first whistle to the final cheer, there will be complimentary refreshments sponsored by Elite Supplements will be provided for participants and spectators all day long.

The festival grounds will also feature mini fitness stations, live demonstrations, and quick-hit challenges that invite spectators to get moving alongside competitors. A curated lineup of wellness and lifestyle vendors will offer wholesome bites, recovery experiences, and interactive "fitness-for-life" activities with prizes and giveaways. Among them, Elite Supplements will host a sampling booth where visitors can try three different flavours of its products, while at the Skechers booth, attendees will be able to check out the latest Skechers Aero collection for themselves and even win prizes on-site.

All participants and spectators who sign up for an Anytime Fitness membership on event day will enjoy a sure-win lucky draw, with prizes including a 1-year Anytime Fitness membership, a Nintendo Switch, or the latest iPhone 17.

Registration Opens from 24th November 2025

Team entry: $120 (per team of 4; 2 male & 2 females)

Early bird: $100 for the first 20 teams

Prizes: Prizes worth over $10,000 are up for grabs, including a cash pool of up to $7,000, along with 12-month memberships and sponsor rewards featuring Elite Supplements and Skechers. Top-performing teams will be rewarded with Elite Supplements products valued at $600 for first place, $400 for second place, and $200 for third place, while Skechers, the Official Footwear Partner, will outfit winners with four pairs of footwear for first place, performance T-shirts and bottoms for second place, and caps for third place.

Participants will receive a Champion Kit filled with goodies from sponsors - a BOPC-branded water bottle and towel, a limited-edition Comeback Apparel X BOPC tee, Elite Supplement's samples, Skechers sponsored challenge tee, headband, socks and a commemorative medal.

Come for the challenge, stay for the community, and start the year stronger, together. Because when you Train For Your Life, every rep, every stride, every drop of sweat counts.

For more information, visit https://www.anytimefitness.sg/battle-of-the-purple-champions/ or follow @afsingapore_ on Instagram.

High-res images are available here .

About Inspire Brands Asia

Headquartered in the Philippines & Singapore, Inspire Brands Asia (IBA) is a multi-award winning consortium of Anytime Fitness Asia's top sub-master franchisees. IBA acquired the Master Franchisee licence to the nine countries and territories of Anytime Fitness in Asia in 2020 and has since then grown the network to over 550 Anytime Fitness clubs in Asia. From one gym to the largest regional network of franchisees, IBA began as a business opportunity that has since grown into a platform for changing lives.

For more information on Inspire Brands Asia and its various franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.inspirebrandsasia.com/ or email [email protected] .

About Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing fitness brand in the world, averaging 300 new clubs per year while serving over 5 million members at almost 6,000 clubs in 42 countries and territories on all seven continents.

Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness delivers personalised and affordable health and wellness training, coaching, nutrition, and recovery guidance for our members – in the club, in their homes, in their pockets, wherever they are and anytime they need it. All franchised clubs are individually owned and operated, and members have access to any Anytime Fitness club worldwide. For more information, visit www.anytimefitness.com .

