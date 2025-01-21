Aonic Secures Unmanned Aerial Work Certificate (UAWC) from CAAM, Elevating Standards in Agricultural Drone Operations

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aonic, a leading service provider and drone manufacturer, proudly announces the successful certification of the Unmanned Aerial Work Certificate (UAWC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM). This significant milestone underscores Aonic's commitment to regulatory compliance, safety, and operational excellence in the agricultural unmanned aircraft system (UAS) sector.

CAAM's Role in Regulating Malaysia's Drone Industry

The Aonic Team, alongside the CAAM team, united in dedication to advancing safe and sustainable drone operations during the UAWC Presentation Ceremony.

YBhg. Dato' Captain Norazman bin Mahmud, Chief Executive Officer of CAAM, remarked: "With over 190,000 drones registered in 2024, it is both an exciting and critical time for the drone industry. The issuance of the Unmanned Aerial Work Certificate (UAWC) demonstrates the balance we've achieved between fast-paced industry growth and regulatory compliance. CAAM will ensure that this rapidly developing sector remains sustainable and safe. This milestone is not just a proud achievement but a historic moment for advancing the safety and professionalism of drone operations in Malaysia."

As the landscape of drone technology continues to evolve, the CAAM plays a vital role in ensuring the safety of Malaysia's airspace by setting stringent safety standards for drone operations. Under the Civil Aviation Directive (CAD) 6011 Part II, all agricultural UAS operations are governed to maintain public safety and operational integrity.

Aonic has met the rigorous requirements outlined in CAD 6011 Part II to obtain its UAWC, which is mandatory for commercial organizations engaged in agricultural activities such as drone spraying. This certification not only safeguards Aonic's operations but also positions the company as a trusted partner for its clients.

Commitment to Safety and Quality

Cheong Jin Xi, CEO of Aonic, expressed his excitement: "We are excited to receive the UAWC from CAAM. This achievement reflects our dedication to providing reliable drone services that prioritize safety and quality. We look forward to expanding our offerings and continuing to support plantations and farmers across Malaysia." Aonic extends its sincere gratitude to all stakeholders, clients, and especially the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) for their unwavering support throughout this process.

The UAWC mandates adherence to strict aviation safety guidelines, significantly reducing risks associated with drone operations and ensuring the safety of people, property, and the environment. With the UAWC, Aonic aims to lead its customers toward achieving necessary safety standards. To date, Aonic has upskilled over 4,680 people with the latest drone technologies, provided more than 3 million USD in flexible agriculture drone equipment financing to smallholder farmers, enhancing their operational capabilities and livelihood. Internally, Aonic has also achieved a proven track record of over 100,000 successful unmanned aircraft flight missions in various projects, driving innovation in the industry.

Aonic is dedicated to upholding the highest standards in Agricultural UAS operations, prioritizing quality and safety across various industries such as public safety, AEC & Surveying, Electricity, Oil & Gas and Agriculture. Obtaining the UAWC has also facilitated Aonic's ability to scale operations safely and effectively, paving the way for future growth in the drone industry.

Join Us in Transforming Agricultural Operations

About Aonic

Aonic is a leading provider of drone-based solutions, specialising in delivering comprehensive, end-to-end services across six integrated verticals. Built on a foundation of expertise in drone technology, Aonic's expanded verticals offer customised, innovative solutions designed to meet the unique needs of enterprises and end users.

