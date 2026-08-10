AP Memory Strengthens Global Leadership Team with Appointment of Former Qualcomm Vice President Jian Zhang

HSINCHU, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AP Memory, a leading global design company providing customized memory solutions, today announced the appointment of Jian Zhang to its leadership team. Jian will apply her extensive global semiconductor experience to help strengthen AP Memory's technology development, product engineering, operations management, and global customer collaboration, supporting the company's next phase of growth and global expansion.

Jian has more than 30 years of global semiconductor industry experience, spanning process technology, product development, test engineering, yield improvement, foundry operations, and supply chain strategy. Prior to joining AP Memory, she served as Vice President of Product Development and Test Engineering at Qualcomm, where she led engineering teams across Taiwan, Singapore, and China. Her responsibilities included post-silicon validation, production test development, yield improvement, product quality enhancement, as well as customer failure analysis.

During her tenure at Qualcomm, Jian established the company's Product Development and Test Engineering team in Taiwan, as well as its first advanced diagnostic laboratory. She also introduced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to improve engineering efficiency, test analytics, and system-level debugging capabilities.

Earlier in her career, Jian served as Vice President of Front-End Innovation and Foundry Operations at NXP Semiconductors, where she led global teams across Europe, the United States, and Asia. In this role, she oversaw semiconductor technology roadmaps, new technology and product introductions, foundry strategy, cost management, and capacity planning. The technologies under her leadership included CMOS/RFCMOS, high-voltage processes, non-volatile memory, and SiGe BiCMOS. Jian was also responsible for NXP's global foundry strategy, managing both internal wafer fabs and external foundry partners based on technology capabilities, cost, and capacity.

"As AP Memory continues to grow its business and expand its global customer footprint, building a management team with a global perspective and strong execution capabilities is essential to the company's next stage of development," said Wen Chen, CEO and CTO of AP Memory. "Jian brings extensive experience in the global semiconductor industry. With her joining the company, we look forward to further strengthening our technology management, cross-regional collaboration, and organizational capabilities, while creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

As artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and edge applications continue to advance rapidly, market demand for greater memory performance, power efficiency, and system integration is also increasing. AP Memory stated that this senior-level appointment reflects the company's long-term commitment to technology investment and organizational development. Looking ahead, AP Memory will continue to attract global talent, strengthen its core technology capabilities, and expand its global organization and customer collaboration network to capture emerging growth opportunities in the semiconductor market.

For more information, please visit: https://www.apmemory.com

SOURCE AP Memory Technology Corp.