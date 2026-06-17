APAC healthcare systems face growing strain as rising patient expectations collide with stretched clinical workforce - Bain & Company survey

95% of consumers want a single touchpoint to manage their healthcare

84% of consumers expect greater convenience from healthcare system

Three in four consumers comfortable with AI-enabled healthcare apps

One in five doctors actively considering leaving their current employer due to burnout

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific healthcare systems are facing growing strain as rising patient expectations collide with a stretched clinical workforce, accelerating the shift toward new care models and AI-enabled support, according to Bain & Company's 2026 Asia-Pacific Front Line of Healthcare Report.

The report, based on surveys of 6,300 consumers across nine Asia-Pacific markets and 600 doctors in the region, reveals widening tensions across the healthcare system: Consumer expectations are rising faster than experience can keep up, clinicians are ready to walk away from overburdened systems, and AI capabilities are outpacing organizational readiness.

Consumers across Asia-Pacific are increasingly taking a proactive role in managing their health while expecting more convenience, responsiveness and coordination from the healthcare system. Today, 84% of consumers expect greater convenience from the healthcare system, while 71% expect doctors to be more responsive through channels such as phone, WhatsApp or email. Three out of five consumers now also schedule regular checkups and screenings, compared to 47% in 2023.

Additionally, consumers are increasingly seeking care beyond traditional hospital settings. On average, 57% of consumers report receiving care in at least one alternative setting, including telehealth, urgent care clinics, walk-in clinics, home-based care and ambulatory surgery centers. The consumer response to growing fragmentation is also becoming clearer, with 95% of respondents saying they want a single touchpoint to manage their healthcare, up from 70% in 2019.

"The region's healthcare systems are approaching an inflection point where rising demand, workforce scarcity and fragmented care delivery models are converging at the same time," said Vikram Kapur, head of Bain & Company's Global Healthcare & Life Sciences practice. "The challenge now is not simply expanding access, but fundamentally redesigning how care is coordinated, delivered and experienced."

Clinician strain is also intensifying across the region. One in five doctors report actively considering leaving their current employer, driven primarily by excessive workload, lack of recognition and burnout. Around one in three doctors also report significant waste and inefficiency in their daily work, including excessive forms and paperwork, low-value repetitive tasks and delays caused by fragmented workflows and coordination gaps.

AI-enabled care is gaining ground across Asia-Pacific and is showing potential for easing some pressures in healthcare, particularly for use cases that support clinicians and improve efficiency. Doctors, surveyed by Bain, identify reducing administrative burden and workload as the most significant potential benefits of AI adoption. Nearly three in four Asia-Pacific consumers report feeling comfortable with at least one AI-enabled healthcare application.

However, the report also highlights that the human relationship within care delivery remains highly valued. In-person appointments continue to be the preferred channel for non-acute symptoms, and both consumers and doctors view telehealth as a complement to, rather than a substitute for, in-person care. Approximately one in three doctors also report that their organizations are not prepared to deploy AI at scale, citing unclear strategy, limited training and insufficient clinician involvement as key barriers.

"Consumers and clinicians are increasingly open to AI-enabled support, but technology alone will not resolve the structural pressures facing healthcare systems," added Kapur. "The organizations best positioned to lead will be those that combine AI-enabled transformation with stronger care coordination and deeper clinician engagement."

The report identifies five strategic opportunities for healthcare stakeholders across the region:

Become a trusted coordination point for your customers: Own the patient relationship end-to -end across settings and channels.

Own the patient relationship end-to -end across settings and channels. Redesign care journeys around the moments that matter most: Recognize the economic value of customer experience and put it at the heart of strategy.

Recognize the economic value of customer experience and put it at the heart of strategy. Implement the principles of value-based care models: Build the operational foundations to capture value as payment models shift from volume to outcomes.

Build the operational foundations to capture value as payment models shift from volume to outcomes. Treat AI as a business transformation: Embed AI deeply into core operating models and redesign workflows, rather than layering it onto broken processes.

Embed AI deeply into core operating models and redesign workflows, rather than layering it onto broken processes. Increase clinician engagement: Deliver a better clinician experience and equip the clinical workforce to lead the transformation ahead.

The 2026 Asia-Pacific Front Line of Healthcare Report surveyed consumers in Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, as well as doctors in Australia and the Philippines.

Media contacts:

Ann Lee (Singapore) — [email protected]

Rachel Ng (Kuala Lumpur) — [email protected]

Gary Duncan (London) — [email protected]

Dan Pinkney (Boston) — [email protected]

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