SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey shows hiring managers across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region will take a measured approach into Q1 2025 recording a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of 27%, this is consistent with Q4 2024 and 3% lower compared to Q1 2024.

The Survey, which gathered data from over 40,000 employers across 42 countries between October 1-31, 2024, including over 10,000 employers across seven APAC countries and territories, indicates that employers expect to maintain a steady hiring pattern as they head into the new year.

APAC Hiring Intentions Hold Steady as Employers Maintain Measured Outlook - Key Findings from the Latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey

"The fact employers across the APAC region are indicating they will hold a steady and consistent hiring pattern into quarter one, amid ongoing global uncertainty, is positive news," said Francois Lancon, President – Asia Pacific & Middle East Region. "The latest figures suggest employers are continuing to demonstrate a level of resilience to the current economic conditions as they maintain their focus on hiring the talent they need for future growth."

Used internationally as a bellwether of labor market trends, the NEO is calculated by subtracting the percentage of employers who anticipate reductions in staffing levels from those who plan to hire.

To view the full press release and the complete results of the Q1 2025 ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, visit: https://www.manpowergroup.com.sg/meos-apac. The next survey will be released in March, reporting hiring expectations for the second quarter of 2025.

