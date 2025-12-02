APAC marketers will increase spending across online video, e-commerce and influencer content in 2026

Netflix emerges as the region's most preferred ad platform for consumers and YouTube continues to resonate with marketers

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over half of APAC marketers plan to further increase spending on online video, e-commerce, and influencer content in 2026, according to Kantar Media Reactions 2025. The annual study uncovering the attitudes of consumers and marketers also revealed that Netflix is officially the most preferred global ad platform among consumers in APAC.

Kantar's APAC Head of Media Andy Gallagher says this is a significant shift in APAC's media landscape because for the first time, Netflix with ads is the first streaming service to top the list in APAC.

"Almost two in five (37%) consumers believe Netflix delivers trustworthy ads and over one-third (35%) say they are of better quality. Notably, Netflix is the top-ranking media brand with highest ad equity in Korea and Japan. In particular, the Japanese say ads on Netflix are the most trustworthy and of the highest quality. This mirrors the Netflix's top global ranking too for better quality ads and being known for hosting immersive content.

"Netflix is quickly gaining traction as the next big opportunity, with APAC marketers increasingly acknowledging its innovative ad formats and the highly positive consumer response contributing to its impressive rapid growth and appeal," adds Gallagher.

"Ad equity matters. Our studies prove that campaigns are seven times more impactful among more receptive audiences. We are seeing steady growth over the last five years with more than half of APAC consumers are now receptive towards ads in general."

The study also reveals that APAC marketers continue to rate YouTube as the best platform for capturing consumer attention, while Prime Video also features in the top five for both consumers and marketers, reflecting the growing influence of OTT platforms. Pinterest is the only social platform to break into the Top 5 for marketers, driven by Gen Z's preference for its positive and inspiring content. Google Search remains a dominant force, especially in India and the Philippines while Amazon delivers a strong performance in Australia.

Social platforms also continue to be highly receptive for consumers on Southeast Asia with TikTok topping the consumer vote for ads that capture their attention; while for e-commerce, Grab has surpassed Shopee and Lazada in capturing consumers' positive receptivity toward ads on its platform.

Top-ranking media channels in Asia Pacific 2025

Consumers APAC Marketers APAC 1 Digital Out of Home ads (+2) 1 Digital Out of Home ads (New to Top 5) 2 In-person Sponsored Events (-1) 2 Online Video ads (-1) 3 Out of Home ads (-1) 3 Display ads (New to Top 5) 4 Cinema ads (New to Top 5) 4 In-person Sponsored Events (New to Top 5) 5 Point of Sale ads (-) 5 Social Media Stories (-3)

Note: (x) refers to rank changes versus 2024

Offline touchpoints continue to be the media channels most loved by consumers.

Digital Out of Home (DOOH) ads have surged two spots from 2024, while the entry of cinema ads into the top five underscores a growing appreciation for immersive, high-quality advertising experiences. Gallager says that DOOH stands out for both consumers and marketers, recognised for its innovative, attention-grabbing formats and visually impactful campaigns.

"The rise of DOOH signals a strategic opportunity for brands to leverage public spaces for creative storytelling and deeper engagement. Importantly, these rankings demonstrate that consumer preferences extend well beyond digital media, reaffirming the enduring relevance of traditional channels across Asia's diverse markets."

"For marketers, this means that while digital innovation is crucial, integrating offline touchpoints into the media mix remains essential for maximising reach and resonance," adds Gallagher.

"The blend of offline and digital priorities highlights the need for a balanced, omni-channel strategy that aligns with evolving consumer behaviours while capitalising on the strengths of both worlds. Test and learn to maximise the impact that new possibilities can bring for your brand."

Generative AI has more of an influence for marketers, while consumer concerns are high.

Gallagher also cautions that while marketers are embracing AI to boost efficiency and creativity, consumers are becoming more discerning and expressing concern over fake content.

"Three in five APAC marketers (62%) are excited about the application of AI to ads (62%) and are using generative AI to work more efficiently (61%); but 56% of consumers say they can tell when an ad is AI-generated and 63% are concerned that generative AI can lead to fake ads."

"When thinking of Gen AI for creative, remember that efficiency may capture time for marketers, but authenticity is what will capture the hearts and trust of consumers."

Local, regional and global Media Reactions reports are available by contacting [email protected] or [email protected].

About Media Reactions 2025: Media Reactions combines insights from both consumer and marketer studies to provide a comprehensive view of the current media landscape. 2025's survey engaged 974 marketing professionals from advertisers, agencies, and media companies worldwide, alongside 21,300 consumers across 30 markets (Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Ecuador, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam).

About Kantar – Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world's top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future. www.kantar.com.

SOURCE Kantar