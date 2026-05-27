TAIPEI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Edge AI applications rapidly transition from proof-of-concept to real-world deployment, the growing demands for high bandwidth, thermal efficiency, and sustained computing performance are driving increasing demand for reliable industrial-grade storage solutions. Global digital storage leader Apacer Technology is showcasing its latest innovations at COMPUTEX 2026 under the theme "Storage, Empowering AI Growth," highlighting integrated Edge AI solutions spanning industrial SSDs, thermal technologies, high-performance memory, smart storage solutions, and Edge AI computing applications.

Apacer Showcases Edge AI Storage Power at COMPUTEX 2026

In collaboration with AAEON, Altob, DEEPX, and Posiflex, Apacer is demonstrating practical Edge AI deployments across smart factory, smart retail, and smart transportation applications. One of the key highlights is the jointly developed "ViClaw Edge AI + Storage System" with DEEPX, integrating SSD architecture with NPU acceleration to deliver up to 50 TOPS of AI computing performance for edge servers and AI devices, significantly strengthening local Edge AI inference capabilities.

To address thermal challenges in high-density Edge AI environments, Apacer is introducing several advanced cooling technologies, including the GraTherX thermal solution for fanless devices, the CoreGlacier 2 cooling technology featuring a dual-fin architecture, and the Thermal-Ink printed cooling solution optimized for ultra-thin systems. GraTherX can reduce DDR5 module temperatures to 20°C while improving MTBF by approximately 2.7 times, helping enhance long-term operational stability for Edge AI systems.

Apacer is also unveiling its latest BiCS8 PCIe Gen5 SSD series with capacities up to 32TB and sequential read/write speeds reaching 14,000 / 8,500 MB/s, targeting AI computing, data center, and edge server applications. In addition, the company is showcasing high-bandwidth CAMM2 memory solutions designed to support next-generation Edge AI workloads.

For gaming applications, Apacer is debuting the ZADAK PRO ROG CERTIFIED RGB DDR5 memory co-developed with ASUS Republic of Gamers. Designed for AMD platforms, the memory features DDR5-6000 CL28 low-latency specifications to deliver enhanced gaming stability and immersive performance.

Apacer will exhibit at Booth I0108, 1F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 during COMPUTEX 2026. Learn more: https://reurl.cc/ppbj0x

About COMPUTEX 2026

COMPUTEX 2026 will take place from June 2 to June 5, 2026, at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1. Apacer will exhibit at Booth I0108 on the 1st floor.

SOURCE Apacer Technology