Apacer Unveils NOX RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory for Pro Gamers

Elevating the Gaming Experience with 8000MT/S Overclocking and a 44mm-height Design

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apacer, a global leader in digital storage solutions, today announced the official release of its flagship NOX RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory, specially designed for the world's most demanding gamers and aesthetics. Engineered for unprecedented speed, stability, and stunning visual effects, the NOX RGB DDR5 is the ultimate upgrade for those seeking top-tier performance.

Apacer Unveils NOX RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory reaching up to 8000MT/s, available in striking Blizzard White and classic Black options

Peak Performance Redefined

With its overclocking capability reaching up to 8000MT/s, the NOX RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory is built to deliver cutting-edge performance in the most intense gaming environments. The inclusion of the latest overclocking technologies, such as Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™, makes it easier than ever for gamers to achieve peak performance with just a single click.

Next-Level Cooling Power

The NOX RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory features a low-profile design, standing at less than 44mm in height, providing ample space for even the most ambitious builds. Its aluminum alloy heat sink is engineered for maximum heat dissipation, keeping the memory cool during even the most demanding sessions.

"We designed the NOX RGB DDR5 to offer not only unprecedented speed but also enhanced stability and striking aesthetics, making it an essential choice for gamers who demand extreme performance more from their hardware," said Gibson Chen, General Manager at Apacer.

Key Features of Apacer's NOX RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory:

Advanced Power Stability : Equipped with a Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) for reliable and efficient power delivery.

: Equipped with a for reliable and efficient power delivery. One-Click Overclocking : Supports both Intel's XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™ technologies, allowing easy overclocking with a single click.

: Supports both Intel's XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™ technologies, allowing easy overclocking with a single click. Ultra-Wide Angle RGB Lighting: Featuring Apacer's Ultra-Wide Angle RGB Lighting Diffuser Technology, the module provides customizable lighting with wide-angle diffusion, enhancing any gaming setup with dynamic RGB effects.

Availability and Pricing

The NOX RGB DDR5 Gaming Memory will be available worldwide starting November 14, 2024, through Apacer's authorized partners and online retailers. Pricing will vary by region and configuration.

The NOX RGB DDR5 is available in striking Blizzard White and classic Black options, expertly crafted to enhance your gaming experience and complement your style.

For detailed specifications and purchase information, please visit official website.

【About Apacer】

Founded in 1997, Apacer (TWSE:8271) is a leading global digital storage brand with comprehensive R&D, design, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities. With years of accumulated patented digital storage technology and deep successful R&D experience, Apacer provides a competitive range of customized products and services. Our product lines are diversified, covering solutions for memory modules, industrial SSDs, consumer digital storage products and Internet of Things integrated applications.

Apacer is devoted to implementing our core value "Becoming Better Partners:" we deliver on our promises, strive for constant improvement, and develop solutions that are mutually beneficial for us and our customers. We continually create innovative, diversified storage solutions and hardware/software integration services for various industries. We endeavor to become a better partner in the industrial ecosystem and deliver substantial benefits to all stakeholders.

CONTACT: Mei Lin, [email protected]

SOURCE Apacer Technology Inc.