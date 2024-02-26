APAX Medical Introduces Cutting-Edge ADVATx Laser For Skin Rejuvenation

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APAX Medical & Aesthetics Clinic is proud to announce the introduction of the ADVATx laser treatment by Advalight in their offerings - a revolutionary laser system that targets both active acne and acne scars simultaneously. This innovative solution utilises two laser wavelengths, offering a unique and comprehensive approach to dermatological care. Set to launch on 1 March 2024, the Advalight treatment is a game-changer for individuals seeking advanced and effective acne and acne scar removal treatment in Singapore .

The ADVATx laser treatment sets itself apart by addressing the dual challenge of active acne and acne scars in a single procedure. By targeting inflammation, sebaceous glands, and acne scars concurrently, this cutting-edge therapy provides a more holistic solution compared to traditional approaches. Not only does it excel in acne management, post acne redness, pigmentation and scarring, but it also extends its efficacy to treat conditions like rosacea, melasma, red or hypertrophic scars, and broken capillaries.

Acknowledging the challenges associated with acne relapse, APAX Medical & Aesthetics Clinic emphasises the importance of maintenance therapy with topical retinoids. Early intervention is crucial to preventing potential scarring and enhancing the overall quality of life for patients. The ADVATx laser treatment aligns with APAX Medical's commitment to comprehensive skincare, addressing challenges head-on to deliver optimal results.

Studies have found that acne scarring affects up to 95% of patients with acne, and is severe in 30% of cases, leading to long-term effects like poor self-esteem, anxiety, depression, and social impairment, emphasising the importance of treating active acne and acne scars concurrently to reduce disease burden and potential scarring. Recognising this need, ADVATx laser treatment is APAX Medical's latest addition to an impressive portfolio of services. APAX Medical's commitment to advancing skincare solutions, including treatment for cystic acne, acne scars, hormonal acne, back acne and more, is reflected in its history of delivering exceptional results and building a diverse client portfolio.

APAX Medical's unveiling of the ADVATx laser treatment marks a significant milestone in the management of acne and acne scars. With a rich history of excellence, APAX Medical & Aesthetics Clinic addresses acne comprehensively and aims to position itself as a leader in providing cutting-edge solutions for skincare.

For further information or inquiries, please visit https://apaxmedical.com/

