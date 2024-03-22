Apical Invests US$1 Billion to Expand Palm Oil Downstream Products in Dumai, Riau

SINGAPORE, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apical, a leading vegetable oils processor with an expanding global footprint, has announced that it has invested US$1 billion in Dumai, Riau to boost the production of its value-added products in Indonesia.

The investment, which commenced at the end of 2021, aligns with Indonesia government's vision to advance the downstream industries and is part of Apical's ambitious plans to facilitate broader collaborations with its distributor partners both on and beyond Java Island and increase its local market penetration. This move is expected to expand the company's distribution network and contribute to the growth of the Indonesian economy.

"This investment affirms Apical's commitment to our local business and the positive development of the local palm oil industry. We believe that through downstream activities, we can make a significant contribution to the national economy, create more job opportunities and support the growth of the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country," said Mr. Manumpak Manurung, Head of Government and Industry Relations at Apical.

Apical, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, is dedicated to deepening collaborations with its stakeholders, covering local governments, food industry companies and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (UMKM) throughout Indonesia. Through collaborations with these stakeholders on various culinary creations and activities using Apical's extensive range of products, which include brands like Vitas, Medalia, Camar and Harumas, the company aims to stimulate the growth of the food industry and provide greater economic opportunities for the wider community.

Market Development Manager at Apical, Mr. George Tjijptamustika, said that the company is looking to increase the number of distributor partners on Java Island and open up new distribution areas outside of the island, such as in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi. He further added that Apical plans to review its pricing strategies in order to make its products more accessible to more consumers.

About RGE – www.rgei.com

Headquartered in Singapore, RGE is a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. We produce sustainable natural fibres, edible oils, green packaging and clean natural gas used to create products that feed, clothe and energise the world. We help improve billions of peoples' lives through sustainable products they use every day. With more than US$35 billion in assets and 70,000 employees, we are creating a more recyclable, biodegradable and lower carbon future.

Committed to sustainable development, conservation and community development, we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for the climate, good for the customer, and good for the company. With current operations spanning across Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, we continue to expand and engage new markets.

About Apical – www.apicalgroup.com

Apical is a leading vegetable oil processor with an expanding global footprint. Its vertically integrated refining and value-added processing makes it an integral supplier that supports the food, feed, oleochemicals, and renewable fuel needs across all industries. With integrated assets in strategic locations spanning Indonesia, China, and Spain, Apical operates numerous refineries, oleochemical plants, renewable biofuel plants and kernel crushing plants. Through joint ventures and strategic partnerships, Apical also has processing and distribution operations in Brazil, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Middle East, Africa, USA and Vietnam. Apical's growth is built on the foundations of sustainability and transparency, and motivated by its strong belief that the company can make a more meaningful impact, even as it continues to grow its business and deliver innovative solutions to its customers.

