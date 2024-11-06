Apparel Textile Sourcing Uzbekistan: Fostering New Opportunities for China-Uzbekistan Economic and Trade Cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 6th to 8th, Apparel Textile Sourcing Uzbekistan, supported by Ministry of Commerce of People's Republic of China and organized by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles, will be held at the Central Asian Expo (CAEX) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Relying on the textile and clothing series exhibition hosted by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH in Uzbekistan, it will build a one-stop procurement platform.The exhibition will bring high-quality Chinese textile, raw materials and finished products to Uzbekistan and neighboring countries in Central Asia, helping Uzbekistan's textile and garment industry improve its global competitiveness.

Currently, this exhibition is the textile and apparel exhibition with the highest degree of internationalization and Chinese enterprise participation in Uzbekistan. It is reported that over 80 Chinese enterprises will participate in the exhibition with an overall image of CHINA BRAND, and the type of exhibits includes clothing, fabrics, and home textile.

In recent years, within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative, China-Uzbekistan connectivity has been steadily progressing, personnel exchanges have become increasingly close, and fruitful cooperation achievements have been made. According to statistics from China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), The total investment from China to Uzbekistan has quadrupled, reaching $11 billion, reaching $11 billion since 2017. From January to September 2024, the bilateral textile trade volume between China and Uzbekistan reached $1 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. Of this, Uzbekistan's imports from China amounted to $710 million, with main export products including fabrics, yarns, and other intermediate goods.

According to the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles, Chinese exhibitors will bring high-quality fabric and accessory products, providing local downstream industries with excellent raw materials. Meanwhile, Chinese textile industry also hopes to purchase more upstream raw materials from Uzbekistan. Through enhanced understanding, both sides will become important partners to each other. This cooperation will not only provide high-quality products to Uzbekistani consumers, but also help Uzbekistan's industries enhance their global competitiveness and occupy a larger share in the global textile trade.

The textile and clothing series exhibition hosted by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH included three brands of its own: Heimtextil Uzbekistan, Texworld Tashkent, and Apparel Sourcing Tashkent. The total exhibition area of the three exhibitions was around 8,000 square meters, with over 300 exhibitors participating.

