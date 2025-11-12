Appian Launches New AI Capabilities To Automate Complex Work & Accelerate App Modernisation

Proven in successful customer trials, new platform capabilities embed powerful agents into processes and empower business users to modernise legacy apps with ease.

SYDNEY, NSW, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a leader in AI-powered process automation, today announced platform enhancements that embed powerful AI agents directly into enterprise processes. The latest Appian Platform release delivers practical, measurable value by making AI more than just an assistant.

Agents directly embedded in business processes

Proven in successful customer trials, new platform capabilities embed powerful agents into processes and empower business users to modernize legacy apps with ease.

Agent Studio allows organisations to deploy Appian's most powerful AI agents yet at scale. These agents can reason, handle unexpected conditions, and act on enterprise data to automate complex work. Appian agents are powerful because they inherit critical platform properties like complete data access, process context and guardrails. With Agent Studio, business users can use natural language to define high-level goals. Then, AI agents use Appian's data fabric and tools to determine the most effective path forward. With a complete view of enterprise data, agents make smarter decisions, interpret unstructured data from varied sources, and make real-time adjustments. Appian agents are embedded into process, enabling easy governance and auditability of agent behavior.

Agent Studio is now generally available. Following its preview at Appian World in April 2025, customer interest was overwhelming. Early users validated Agent Studio's enterprise readiness and ease of use in a market challenged with failed agent projects. One hundred percent of beta program participants found Agent Studio 'intuitive or very intuitive.'

"Agent Studio has empowered our team to rapidly prototype intelligent agents that automate task routing based on regulatory rules and orchestrate relevant workflows. The ability to combine rule-based logic with AI-driven insights for smarter routing is a major advantage," said Johnnie Jo, Development Technical Lead, NIISQ. "We plan to continue leveraging Appian Agent Studio to drive innovation and efficiency."

AI-powered application modernisation: from idea to app in minutes

Appian Composer is now generally available, and more than 130 organisations have already built over 1,300 applications using the tool. Composer transforms how organisations modernise applications, allowing users with any level of development expertise to turn ideas into working applications fast with an AI-guided experience. Composer builds an interactive plan for the user stories, data, processes and user experiences for the application. Composer gives business, IT, and AI a collaborative workspace to work together to plan and design the application. Then, with a click of a button, you can generate your application ready to be further tailored to business needs.

Data Fabric enhancements

Appian's industry-leading data fabric can now handle up to 50 million rows with 5x faster write throughput. Data Fabric supports enhanced information security compliance via transparent data encryption.

"Many organisations deployed ineffective and expensive, stand-alone AI chatbots in their back-office operations teams," said Michael Beckley, CTO, Appian. "Research from MIT shows that approach fails 95% of the time because AI on its own is easily confused by different data contexts. Appian takes a fundamentally different path. We embed specialised AI Agents directly inside operations workflows where they deliver reliable results at massive scale, enabling real-world outcomes, like accurately processing tens of millions insurance quotes per year for one customer."

By integrating AI into workflows, enterprises can move beyond isolated pilots to scalable, governed AI initiatives. To learn how to make AI part of your processes, visit https://ap.pn/47IOCAr .

*Source: "The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025," MIT Project NANDA, July 2025.

Appian provides a platform for AI-powered process automation that's built for mission critical operations. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across all major industries. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

