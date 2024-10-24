Appier empowers Vietourist to transform lead generation and customer engagement with AI-driven solutions

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier , a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is proud to announce the remarkable success of its partnership with Vietourist , one of Vietnam's top tourism companies. By integrating Appier's AIQUA and BotBonnie solutions, Vietourist has transformed its customer engagement strategy, achieving a 171% increase in lead generation and an impressive 85% average open rate for personalized EDM campaigns, demonstrating the effectiveness of AI-driven solutions in the tourism industry.

In today's travel and tourism industry, brands face the challenge of standing out in a competitive and rapidly evolving market. With the resurgence of global tourism post-pandemic, travelers expect seamless and highly personalized experiences at every stage of their journey. Research shows that personalization can increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, as 86% of travelers are likelier to book with brands offering personalized recommendations and services[1]. To stay competitive, travel companies must invest in solutions that enable real-time, data-driven customer engagement to capture the attention of potential customers and enhance their overall experience.

Transforming customer engagement with AIQUA and BotBonnie

Through its collaboration with Appier, Vietourist deployed AIQUA's AI-powered personalization capabilities to automate and optimize its marketing efforts. This resulted in a staggering 171% lead uplift and a significant improvement in customer engagement. Vietourist also achieved an outstanding 85% open rate for its personalized EDM campaigns, effectively engaging users at key touchpoints in their travel journey.

Mr. Nguyen Van Tam, Marketing Director of Vietourist, commented: "The success we've achieved through our collaboration with Appier has been transformative. Appier's AI-driven solutions have enabled us to connect with our customers in a personal and relevant way, driving significant growth in leads and customer engagement. We're excited about the future and look forward to continuing our partnership as we enhance our customer experiences even further."

Boosting lead generation and engagement through personalization

Vietourist's ability to implement personalized, automated campaigns across its web and mobile platforms has been key to its success. Appier's AIQUA platform allowed Vietourist to deliver tailored messaging and product recommendations at critical stages in the user journey, leading to a 300% increase in web subscribers and significant improvements in customer retention.

With the support of BotBonnie's conversational marketing platform, Vietourist also automated personalized customer interactions through web chat and Facebook Messenger, successfully generating over 1,000 leads in just three months. These automated responses, powered by AI, significantly reduced the time spent on manual customer engagement while ensuring a highly personalized user experience.

A game-changing partnership for continued growth

Vietourist's partnership with Appier exemplifies the power of AI-driven marketing solutions in modern tourism. By leveraging Appier's advanced tools, Vietourist has successfully scaled its operations, captured new market share, and set a new benchmark for customer engagement in the travel industry.

Looking ahead, Vietourist is excited to expand its use of Appier's AI solutions to maintain its competitive edge and continue delivering unparalleled travel experiences to its customers. This commitment to innovation and growth sets a promising trajectory for the future of Vietourist and the travel industry as a whole.

About Vietourist

Vietourist, a leading tourism company based in Vietnam, distinguishes itself with a diverse range of travel services that cater to both domestic and international tourists. With over a decade of experience, Vietourist offers customized travel experiences, including classic tours, adventure expeditions, river cruises, and M.I.C.E (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) services. Focused on cultural exploration and adventure, Vietourist has built a reputation for providing unique and memorable journeys across Vietnam and Indochina. Committed to delivering exceptional service and personalized travel experiences, Vietourist continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of global travelers.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier's mission is turning AI into ROI by making software intelligent. Appier has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.

