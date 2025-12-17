Empowering marketers with an AI partner for efficiency and ROI-driven growth

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier (TSE: 4180), a leading AI-native software company, today announced the successful conclusion of its Agentic AI for marketing Roadshow, designed to help advertisers and marketers achieve predictable ROI. The new AI Agent suite redefines how data and intelligence drive autonomous, adaptive, and omnichannel advertising and marketing—acting as a 24/7 partner to support brands from strategy to execution, enabling faster and confident decision-making that drives measurable returns.

Appier Successfully Concludes Agentic AI Roadshow in Vietnam

The event featured a keynote address by Linh Thai, CEO of Skills Bridge—widely recognized for her leadership in Vietnam's startup and talent development ecosystem—alongside presentations showcasing Appier's latest Agent AI–powered scenarios, use cases, and live demonstrations across the entire customer journey. PNJ Group, one of Vietnam's most prominent jewelry retailers, also shared how its partnership with Appier strengthens customer engagement and maintains its competitive market presence.

Bryan Huan, VP of Enterprise Solutions at Appier, shared his insights on how AI is reshaping work models—from traditional software tools to Agentic AI services, where intelligence is natively embedded. He noted, "By leveraging Appier's extensive proprietary data moat built over 13 years and our diversified set of best practices, brands can delegate goal-based campaigns and significantly expand the capabilities of predictive and generative AI to enable ROI-driven strategies across the customer journey."

Linh Thai, CEO of Skills Bridge, emphasized that adopting Agentic AI is not difficult—instead, now is the time for businesses to make the shift. She noted that "human roles will move from execution to supervision as intelligent systems scale productivity, and businesses will evolve from human-first to machine-first models with humans in command. As computational capacity—not headcount—increasingly drives growth, this underscores the keynote theme of embracing AI to do more with less."

Nguyen Song Toan, Head of Online Marketing at PNJ Group, shared, "By pairing a storytelling video with a seasonal promotion carousel and using Appier's high-value targeting to reach niche audiences—like users actively seeking diamond purchases—we achieved a 56% higher CTR and reduced CPC by 82%. Director Agent further accelerated results by generating real-time commercial videos, reducing the typical 2 to 3 month production cycle while spotlighting PNJ's craftsmanship and bringing our collections to life."

Appier's eight upgraded AI Agents span its Advertising, Personalization, and Data Clouds, aligned with the vision of "One Data. One Experience. One Agentic World." Built for real-world demand, each Agent incorporates continuous validation, backtesting, and self-evolution to ensure reliable performance. As these Agents interconnect, enterprises gain seamless agentic workflows with built-in guardrails to reduce hallucination, enabling more intelligent, autonomous execution and scalable outcomes.

Ad Cloud: Elevating Creativity and Performance

With Appier's Coding Agent, brands can automatically generate playable ads and interactive videos that let consumers preview product features, driving higher conversions; Director Agent rapidly produces ad creatives, branded videos, and interactive assets with controlled style and compliance; while ROI Agent applies automated incrementality testing via Media Mix Modeling to reveal causal relationships across formats and placements, maximizing incremental impact and revenue.

Personalization Cloud: Boosting Engagement and Sales

Guided by industry expertise and brand data, Campaign Agent autonomously learns and optimizes marketing campaigns from planning to execution. At the same time, the Sales Agent acts as a 24/7 digital salesperson, detecting intent through conversation and delivering intelligent product recommendations to lift conversions and order value. Service Agent provides real-time support using the brand's knowledge base, strengthening retention and loyalty.

Data Cloud: Accelerating Insights and Growth

Audience Agent delivers predictive segmentation and high-value audience strategies to unlock new revenue. Insight Agent transforms real-time data into visualized, actionable insights that guide operational decisions and empower all Agents. In addition, Appier's Data Quality Booster enhances data consistency by deduplicating, correcting, and enriching key information, thereby improving AI accuracy and strengthening decision-making foundations.

The eight specialized AI marketing agents unveiled at the roadshow support the full marketing lifecycle and will be available with flexible pricing to enable adoption across businesses of all sizes. Visit the Appier website to book a demo and follow Appier on LinkedIn for updates.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is an AI-native AaaS company that empowers businesses to create value through cutting edge AdTech and MarTech solutions. Founded in 2012 with the vision of "Making AI Easy by Making Software Intelligent," Appier helps businesses turn AI into ROI through its Ad Cloud, Personalization Cloud, and Data Cloud—each powered by Agentic AI that enables autonomous, adaptive and real-time decision-making. Today, Appier operates 17 offices across APAC, the US and EMEA, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Learn more at www.appier.com .

