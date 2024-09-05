Appier transforms Huy Thanh Jewelry's customer experience with AI-powered recommendations

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier , a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is proud to announce its latest partnership with Huy Thanh Jewelry , a leading jewelry brand in Vietnam. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Huy Thanh Jewelry integrates Appier's AIQUA to enhance customer engagement and drive substantial growth in return on investment (ROI).

In today's highly competitive retail landscape, consumer brands must prioritize providing a seamless and engaging shopping experience to stand out. According to recent studies, 71% of consumers expect brands to offer personalized interactions, and 76% become frustrated when this expectation is unmet. Personalization can drive revenue growth by 10-30% for retail brands[1]. Recognizing this, Huy Thanh Jewelry partnered with Appier to enhance its customer engagement strategy, ensuring a cohesive and personalized online and offline shopping journey.

Huy Thanh Jewelry has reached a significant milestone by leveraging Appier's AI recommendation model, resulting in an impressive sixfold boost in its return on investment (ROI). Renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and innovative designs, Huy Thanh Jewelry has successfully integrated online and offline channels through an effective online-merge-offline (OMO) strategy, enhancing the shopping experience for its customers and solidifying its market leadership in Vietnam.

Huy Thanh Jewelry and Appier joined forces in April this year to tackle the challenges of maintaining customer loyalty and increasing sales in a competitive market. Facing limitations in human resources to build an effective recommendation model for its website, the brand turned to Appier's AIQUA, an AI-powered personalization cloud, to deliver a more personalized online shopping experience.

Personalized, precise recommendations made easy

AIQUA's intuitive no-code interface enabled Huy Thanh Jewelry to manage product listings and create precise recommendations within seconds. This resulted in a significant boost in customer satisfaction and conversion rates.

Before deploying AIQUA, Huy Thanh Jewelry presented the same information and product listings to all website visitors, regardless of their interests. Since implementing AIQUA, the brand has introduced personalized engagement through pop-ups, banners, and recommendation models, boosting customer loyalty and optimizing revenue performance.

A recommendation model for every stage of the journey

Appier understands that customer engagement varies at different stages of the shopping journey. To address this, AIQUA offers a range of recommendation models tailored to different pages, such as the homepage, product pages, and checkout pages. By leveraging these models, Huy Thanh Jewelry effectively targeted customers during the product discovery stage, cross-selling stage, and checkout stage, resulting in a significant increase in engaged sessions per user by 1.8 times, average session duration by 2.5 times, and a decrease in bounce rate by 3.9 times. Overall, Huy Thanh Jewelry increased its ROI by 6.2 times during the measured period.

"Partnering with Appier has been a game-changer for us. AIQUA enables us to offer personalized recommendations to each customer, significantly boosting satisfaction and conversion rates. This collaboration has enhanced our ability to engage with customers on a more personalized level and demonstrated AI's immense potential in revolutionizing the jewelry retail industry. The sixfold increase in ROI we've experienced is a testament to the effectiveness of Appier's AI-driven solutions, and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership as we further enhance our customer engagement strategies," said Cong Dinh Dang, Director of Sales at Huy Thanh Jewelry.

About Huy Thanh Jewelry

Huy Thanh Jewelry has become synonymous with luxury and elegance in the Vietnamese jewelry sector. The brand's dedication to quality and innovative design has garnered it a reputation as a trusted name among consumers. With a focus on customer satisfaction and loyalty, Huy Thanh Jewelry continuously seeks to enhance its offerings and improve customer engagement.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier's mission is turning AI into ROI by making software intelligent. Appier has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.

