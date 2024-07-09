APPOINTMENT OF PRASHANT LAL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GOODYEAR ASEANZ

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear is pleased to announce the formation of a new market structure combining its Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) and ASEAN businesses into one cluster, effective July 1. This new cluster, known as ASEANZ, is led by Mr. Prashant Lal as Managing Director. This represents a strategic move to enhance Goodyear's fast-growing Asia Pacific business and capitalize on broader growth opportunities.

Mr. Prashant Lal joined Goodyear in 2023 as Managing Director, ASEAN. He is a seasoned business leader with 25 years of local, regional and global experience, having worked with GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser, Danone, and Abbott. Before joining Goodyear, Prashant was with Abbott as the General Manager of Emerging Asia for its Diabetes Care business.

Prashant is a passionate leader with a successful track record of driving business transformations in challenging markets and developing future talents. He is a global leader who values the importance of a diverse team and an inclusive culture, shaped by his wealth of experience working in India, Belgium, London, South Africa, and most recently Singapore.

Mr. Prashant Lal commented, "The newly formed ASEANZ cluster will help our talented team drive growth and innovation in this strategically important cluster in Asia Pacific. By combining the strengths of our ANZ and ASEAN businesses, we will be better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and consumers and capitalize on new opportunities. Merging ANZ and ASEAN together will also enrich careers and create additional opportunities for our associates in this expanded cluster by taking on increased responsibilities and developing higher competencies."

