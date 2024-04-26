APR Showcases Sustainable Viscose Rayon Products at Indo Intertex

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), a leading viscose rayon producer in Asia, recently showcased its range of sustainable viscose rayon products at Indo Intertex, one of the largest trade shows in the textile and garment industries in Southeast Asia.

APR has participated in Indo Intertex since 2019. This year, APR worked with six fabric mills and brand/designer partners including Purnama Tirtatex, Agungtex Group, WISKA, Argo Manunggal Triasta, Harapan Abadi Tekstil Indonesia and Inoui Printing to showcase a wide array of sustainably produced items such as viscose fibre, and printed and dyed fabrics, at the trade show that was held in Jakarta.

In partnership with its fabric mills partners, APR presented various fabrics that was made using the company's viscose rayon, from 100% viscose materials, sarongs to denim. With its designer/brand partners, APR exhibited different kinds of garments that were designed and produced using the same material ranging from t-shirts, shirts, trousers modest wear to home textiles such as bathrobes, towels and slippers.

In addition, APR introduced Lyocell to more than 300 visitors who visited APR's booth during the four-day event. Lyocell is a silky and soft, high-quality cellulose fibre that is increasingly used as an environmentally-friendly textile product alternative to more than 300 visitors who visited APR's booth during the four-day event.

Indonesia's textile industry is a key driver of the country's economic development, employment generation and international trade, accounting for around 6.1% of the manufacturing sector's GDP and 1.1% of the total Indonesia's GDP worth US$12.3 billion, according to Asian Insiders.

Indo Intertex is an important industry trade show for Indonesia, where more than 600 companies from over 16 countries showcased spectacular displays of the latest technology and innovation from textile, garment and digital printing machines, raw materials, digitalisation technology, textile chemicals, textile dyes, accessories and other textile products.

APR's participation in Indo Intertex not only solidified APR as the biggest player in the viscose rayon market but it also affirmed the company's commitment to the Indonesian textile industry. With a 240,000-tonne capacity mill with state-of-the-art production facilities located in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau in Indonesia, APR is focused on responsible sourcing and efficient manufacturing and produces 100% natural and high quality biodegradable viscose-rayon used in textile products.

At the trade fair, APR, a member of the RGE group of companies, also unveiled its 2025 trend book for viscose fashion, providing attendees with valuable insights into the latest designs, colour trends, themes, and patterns. The trend book highlighted APR's extensive research and development efforts in the field of viscose, offering a comprehensive overview of the company's innovative initiatives and forward-thinking approach to textile design.

About RGE – www.rgei.com

Headquartered in Singapore, RGE is a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. We produce sustainable natural fibres, edible oils, green packaging and clean natural gas used to create products that feed, clothe and energise the world. We help improve billions of peoples' lives through sustainable products they use every day. With more than US$35 billion in assets and 70,000 employees, we are creating a more recyclable, biodegradable and lower carbon future.

Committed to sustainable development, conservation and community development, we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for the climate, good for the customer, and good for the company. With current operations spanning across Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, we continue to expand and engage new markets.

About APR – www.aprayon.com

Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), based in Indonesia, is Asia's first fully integrated viscose rayon producer, from plantation to viscose fibre. APR, which has a capacity of 300,000 tons per year, is located in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau Province, Indonesia, alongside pulp supplier APRIL. APR is committed to becoming a leading viscose rayon producer with the principles of sustainability, transparency and operational excellence, and serving the interests of the community, country and climate, while providing value to customers. APR and APRIL are both part of RGE, a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations.

