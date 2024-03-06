AR RAHMAN INDIAN MUSIC COMPOSER IS CONFIRMED TO PERFORM AT PRAMBANAN TEMPLE IN INDONESIA

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rajawali Indonesia, the promoter of the Prambanan Jazz Festival, is delighted to announce the participation of Oscar and Grammy winner from India, AR Rahman, who will perform at the Special Show Stage on Saturday, July 6th, 2024. His performance is set to captivate and excite the audience, providing an unforgettable experience.

AR Rahman gained recognition in Indonesia following his debut on the soundtrack of the film "Slumdog Millionaire" (2008), with the iconic "Jai Ho" winning the 81st Academy Award. With over 30 years of contribution to the Indian film industry, he stands as one of the country's most successful and influential musicians. His enthusiasm for every concert trip around the world resonates with fans in Europe, America, and various Asian countries.

Scheduled for the second day of the Prambanan Jazz Festival on July 6th, 2024, AR Rahman's performance will highlight the three-day event, taking place at Prambanan Temple, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. This world-class music concert has previously featured renowned artists such as Kenny G, Brian McKnight, Boyz II Men, Diana Krall, Sarah Brightman, and Yanni.

Prambanan Jazz Festival holds a unique position as the only jazz music concert set against the backdrop of the UNESCO-listed cultural heritage center of Prambanan Temple. As a cultural diplomacy initiative, the festival combines historical temple masterpieces, music, and performing arts. In its 10th year, the Prambanan Jazz Festival remains committed to its mission.

Anas Alimi, the Founder of Rajawali Indonesia and the Prambanan Jazz Festival, stated during the press conference, "I invite you to witness AR Rahman's performance on the Prambanan Jazz Special Show stage, set against the beautiful landscape of Prambanan Temple. This exotic venue provides an intimate setting with a maximum of 5,000 seats, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees."

Ticket prices start from Rp 900.000,- excluding Prambanan Temple entrance, tax, and admin fee. All ticket categories are available on the Traveloka application and website.

SOURCE Rajawali Indonesia