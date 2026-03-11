TOKYO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR Technology, a global leader in industrial computing, is proud to announce its participation in Japan IT Week 2026, held from April 8-10 at Tokyo Big Sight. Under the theme "Reliable Edge AI: The Core of Next-Gen Manufacturing" ARBOR will present its latest breakthroughs in mobile computing and edge automation at West Hall 4, Booth W25-6.

ARBOR Technology Accelerates Industrial Transformation with Reliable Edge AI at Japan IT Week 2026

Guided by the new vision, "From Edge to Action," ARBOR is committed to bridging the gap between raw data and real-time operational excellence. By providing high-performance, rugged hardware, ARBOR enables manufacturers to transform edge intelligence into immediate, impactful results.

Featured Solution Highlights:

Advanced Mobile Payment & Enterprise Management Solution



This solution leverages the Ruby 10 rugged tablet as a secure, mobile hub. Featuring integrated front-screen NFC and EMVCo LoA certification, it offers a reliable platform for secure transactions. Certified by 42Gears' SureMDM, it provides IT administrators with centralized control in an IP65-rated mobile form factor.





A high-performance Windows-based platform centered on the ART10-ECA rugged tablet. It enables seamless integration with existing MES and ERP systems, providing real-time data visualization. Built to withstand industrial rigors, it features an IP65-rated seal and 1m drop resistance.





The EdgeX-6000 delivers server-grade power to the clinical edge. Powered by AMD EPYC™ Embedded 8004 processors with up to 64 cores, this high-throughput platform turns complex medical data into actionable diagnostic results.





The AEC-8000 is an industrial-grade powerhouse harnessing the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture. Delivering 2070 FP4 TFLOPS , it is optimized for massive-scale video analytics, processing over 64 high-definition streams for real-time intelligence.

"Our vision, 'From Edge to Action,' reflects our mission to empower customers with the tools they need to make smarter, faster decisions" said Ivan Huang, Vice President of APAC at ARBOR Technology. "With the Ruby 10 and ART10-ECA, we are making autonomous, high-efficiency manufacturing a reality today."

Visit ARBOR Technology at West Hall 4, Booth W25-6 to experience how we turn Edge intelligence into Action.

For more information, please visit: https://www.arbor-technology.com/en/new/ARBOR-Technology-Accelerates-Industrial-Transformation-with-Reliable-Edge-AI-at-Japan-IT-Week-2026

CONTACT: Rex Pan, [email protected]

SOURCE ARBOR Technology