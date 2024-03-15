Arcadium Lithium Responds to Provincial Court Ruling in Argentina

PHILADELPHIA and PERTH, Australia, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM, ASX: LTM, "Arcadium Lithium") today released the following statement in response to a recent court ruling by the Court of Justice in the Province of Catamarca. The ruling temporarily halts the issuance of new environmental permits and authorizations for the Los Patos River area until the provincial government completes an environmental impact assessment that takes into consideration the cumulative impact of all projects in the area.

Arcadium Lithium Statement:

The court ruling does not impact Arcadium Lithium's existing mining operations and expansion activities at its Fenix and Sal de Vida projects. All of the company's existing permits and Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) remain valid.

