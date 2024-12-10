Arcfra Partner Day 2024 Successfully Held in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfra Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Arcfra," arcfra.com), a leading innovator in cloud infrastructure and full-stack solutions, hosted its first event for Korean partners on November 27th at Seoul's EL Tower, marking the company's official entry into the Korean market.

Arcfra Partner Day Event

Arcfra was established in September after acquiring the global business and product IP of SmartX, a global full-stack solution innovator. Headquartered in Singapore, the company is backed by investors such as Vertex Holdings and Samsung Ventures. Arcfra is focused on expanding its market presence in Korea, Japan, Singapore, Europe, and the United States, positioning itself as a technology leader through substantial R&D investment and a comprehensive partner program.

During the keynote at the event, Arcfra's CEO, Wenhao Xu, presented the company's technologies and future vision to address the challenges and disruptions in the virtualization market, aiming to secure market leadership.

The event featured several sessions introducing Arcfra's products and roadmap, along with strategies to support partners in their efforts.

Jinwook Kwak, Country Manager of Arcfra Korea, highlighted the enthusiasm of partners, stating, "The overwhelming response from partners, despite the weather, reflects the current disruptions in the virtualization sector. Arcfra is well-positioned to become a market leader in a short time by supporting both perpetual and subscription licensing models and offering a robust technical support system alongside highly skilled partners."

