Arcfra Releases AKE 1.6 to Enhance Production Kubernetes Operations and Network Management

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arcfra announces the release of Arcfra Kubernetes Engine (AKE) version 1.6, the latest version of its production-grade container management and service platform.

This release improves Kubernetes operational efficiency and strengthens production network management. AKE 1.6 introduces form-based visual management for Kubernetes resources, enabling users to deploy and manage applications without writing complex YAML files. It also supports separation of workload cluster management networks from service networks and multiple network interfaces for Pods, helping enterprises address security isolation, compliance, and high-performance networking requirements.

Form-Based Visual Management for Kubernetes Resources

AKE 1.6 introduces form-based deployment and management for Kubernetes resources, allowing users to complete common application operations through the UI instead of manually writing and maintaining YAML files.

This capability brings infrastructure, Kubernetes clusters, and business applications into a unified visual management experience. Users can view related resources in a single interface, access frequent operations more directly, and reduce the complexity of managing containerized applications.

Separated Management and Service Networks for Workload Clusters

To prevent management traffic and service traffic from affecting each other, AKE 1.6 supports separating the management network from the service network for workload clusters.

In this architecture, management traffic and business service traffic are isolated into separate network planes. The container service network cannot directly route to control plane components such as the Kubernetes apiserver. Even if a container is compromised, control plane operations remain isolated, improving platform security and helping enterprises meet network isolation and compliance requirements.

Multiple Pod NICs for High-Performance and Isolated Network Access

AKE 1.6 also introduces support for configuring multiple network interfaces for Pods. This capability supports scenarios where applications need access to multiple network planes for security isolation, direct connectivity, or higher network performance.

Compared with Overlay networking, direct flat network access can reduce network overhead and deliver higher throughput and lower latency, with an approximately 20% performance improvement in applicable scenarios.

AKE: Proven in Production

AKE powers mission-critical systems for enterprises in finance, healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce, and other sectors, including ConnectWave and Foxconn.

SOURCE Arcfra