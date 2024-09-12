ARCHIPELAGO INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS WITH CEBU CFI COMMUNITY COOPERATIVE TO EXPAND HOSPITALITY PRESENCE IN CEBU AND MANILA

CEBU CITY, Philippines, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development for the hospitality industry, Archipelago International has joined forces with Cebu CFI Community Cooperative to bring two new hotel properties to life in the bustling cities of Taft, Manila, and Caretta, Cebu. The partnership was officially sealed in a signing ceremony held at the Cebu CFI Community Cooperative Building, marking a major step forward for both organizations.

Signing Ceremony between Archipelago International and Cebu CFI Community Cooperative

The event was a gathering of key players from both sides, including Chris Legaspi, Chief Commercial Officer of Archipelago International, and Mona Lisa Flores-Dolomandin, Director at Powered by Archipelago Market Management, They were joined by Atty. Winston F. Garcia, Chairman of CFI. Esperanza Garcia, Development Consultant, Ms. Farla Carolyn Garcia, CPA, Executive Vice President, and the entire Cebu CFI Community Cooperative team. The ceremony symbolized the shared vision of the two organizations as they embark on this new venture.

"We're thrilled to partner with Cebu CFI Community Cooperative to manage their upcoming properties in Manila and Cebu. This partnership is a major milestone for Archipelago International, expanding our footprint in these key Philippine cities. We're excited to apply our hospitality expertise to these new ventures, enhancing guest experiences and benefiting local communities. We look forward to a successful and enduring collaboration with Cebu CFI Community Cooperative." Said Chris Legaspi.

The two new properties are poised to cater to the evolving needs of travelers. In Taft, Manila, the hotel will feature 207 rooms, dormitory spaces, a gym, retail outlets, co-working areas, and a rooftop bar, designed to appeal to both business and leisure visitors. Meanwhile, the Cebu hotel in Caretta will offer 216 rooms, co-working spaces, and a roof deck community hub with a bar—perfect for guests looking to mix work and relaxation.

John Flood, CEO of Archipelago International, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration. "We are thrilled to partner with Cebu CFI Community Cooperative, a highly respected Philippine company, to manage their two new hotels. Over the past few months, we've had the pleasure of getting to know their team and are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents. This collaboration underscores our commitment to strategic growth and community involvement. We look forward to offering exceptional experiences to our guests and contributing positively to the local economy."

With this partnership, Archipelago International continues its growth in the Philippines, further cementing its reputation as a leader in the hospitality industry while creating lasting impacts on the local markets.

For more information and updates, visit www.archipelagointernational.com , and follow @archipelagointernational on Instagram and CFI's website .

About Archipelago International

Archipelago International is Southeast Asia's largest privately-owned hotel management group with more than 45,000 rooms and residences in over 200 locations across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Oceania. A trusted hotel company with a long track record and award-winning brands including Aston, Aston Collection Hotels, Alana, Huxley, Kamuela, Avanika, Harper, Quest, Hotel Neo, fave, Nordic, and Powered by ARCHIPELAGO.

archipelagointernational.com .

SOURCE Archipelago International