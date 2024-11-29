"Are your Hands & Feet trying to tell you something?" - Ask leading Health Experts

Do you feel numbness, pain, tingling or pins and needles in your hands and feet?

8 out of 10 patients with Peripheral Neuropathy don't listen to what their nerves are telling them and go undiagnosed leading to worsening of symptoms.

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of World Diabetes Day 2024, P&G Health, makers of Neurobion brought together renowned health experts from Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia for deliberations on the latest research findings on diagnoses and treatment of Peripheral Neuropathy (PN) in Diabetes and Pre-Diabetes. With 1 in 2 diabetics and 1 in 10 pre-diabetics suffering from PN & its painful symptoms, and an estimated 8 out of 10 patients remaining undiagnosed, Health Experts highlighted the urgent importance of raising awareness of Peripheral Neuropathy among both the general population, doctors, and pharmacists.

With Diabetes Mellitus Type 2 being the leading cause of PN, its increasing prevalence is closely linked to the rise in the number of diabetics. According to Dr. Bien Matawaran (Consultant - Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, UST Hospital & Past President - Philippine College of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism), "Diabetic PN is seen in a very high proportion of patients with diabetes in Southeast Asia; in some countries up to almost 60%. Often people are not even aware that they are at risk, as risk factors are not obvious, therefore it's critical to watch out for symptoms and do an early check."

Expert Speak:

According to Dr. Rizaldy Pinzon (Neurologist at Neurology Department, Bethesda Hospital, Yogyakarta - Indonesia ), " Many people affected by the disease are not aware that their symptoms are due to PN because the disease often develops slowly, starting with mild symptoms, almost silently over long periods of time. At some point symptoms become more severe, bothersome and will affect various aspects of patient's lives. Suddenly, patients start losing mobility, have difficulties walking stairs or driving, struggle while executing simple day-to-day activities such as cooking, have difficulties sleeping, have injuries in their feet which they did not notice – all due to the progressing nerve damage."





(Neurologist at Neurology Department, Bethesda Hospital, Yogyakarta - ), " Speaking on the barriers on the way to early diagnosis, Dr. Francis Pasaporte (Consultant – Diabetology at Iloilo Provincial Hospital and Past President, Diabetes Philippines) stated, " Barriers among patients and the community include lack of awareness of PN and risk factors, not noticing early signs, not seeing a doctor timely, and difficulties verbalizing the symptoms. Physicians on the other hand often struggle with crowded clinics and limited time, lack of awareness and routine to diagnose PN."





(Consultant – Diabetology at Iloilo Provincial Hospital and Past President, Diabetes Philippines) " Aditya Gupta, Senior Marketing Director – Asia Pacific , P&G Health , shared "To address the need of a simple tool that can facilitate early diagnosis, P&G Health has launched NEW Neurometer Pro, a digital patient self-screening questionnaire with just five questions that assess the patient's risk for nerve damage. Created by PN experts from 10 countries and multiple specialties, the NEW Neurometer Pro reduces screening time for physicians and empowers patients to act early to avoid long-term complications of PN. The tool is freely available for use for communities in the Philippines , Indonesia , and Malaysia to aid timely diagnosis of PN and improve patient care. Access Neurometer Pro here ."





Senior Marketing Director – , P&G Health Unveiling NEW findings of a sub-group analysis of the NENOIN Clinical Study, Dr. Rizaldy Pinzon (Neurologist at Neurology Department, Bethesda Hospital, Yogyakarta - Indonesia ) shared, "New sub-group analysis findings conclude that treatment with a fixed dose combination of neurotropic B vitamins (B1, B6 and B12) was effective in relieving multiple symptoms of Peripheral Neuropathy. Over 50% - 80% improvement was observed across symptoms such as stabbing pain, burning pain, paresthesia and numbness, and significantly improved quality of life of consumers with mild to moderate Peripheral Neuropathy."





(Neurologist at Neurology Department, Bethesda Hospital, Yogyakarta - ) Dr. Kenny P Merin (Pharmacist, & Assistant Vice President, Academics & Research of Lyceum of the Philippines University Davao) shared, "Other than knowledge about the condition, it is important for people to understand the consequences of PN in relation to reduced quality of life and increased risk of foot ulcers to encourage early self-referral. Painful diabetic PN is significantly associated with disruptions in employment status and work productivity. Of working patients, 59% reported being less productive at work. I am happy to see the consumer education efforts made by Companies such as P&G Health helping to change the dialogue from one of fear to one of empathy. By helping people understand signs and symptoms in a relatable manner, and the role of early diagnoses and timely treatment, we can empower them to take proactive steps towards seeking treatment and improving their quality of life."

