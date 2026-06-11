Argon & Co Launch Strategic Design to Move Organisations from Idea to Impact

Bevington Group officially becomes Strategic Design by Argon & Co, combining design expertise with global transformation and execution capability

SYDNEY, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon & Co, the global management consultancy specialising in operations strategy and transformation, today announced that Bevington Group has officially become Argon & Co, strengthening the firm's ability to help organisations design and deliver transformation projects across the Asia Pacific region.

The integration combines Bevington Group's expertise in strategic and operating model design with Argon & Co's global operational transformation and execution capabilities, enhancing the firms end-to-end offering for clients.

Argon & Co team

As organisations face increasing pressure to navigate market uncertainty, technological disruption and AI-driven change, demand is growing for transformation partners that can bridge the gap between strategy development and practical implementation. The service offering known as Strategic Design by Argon & Co has been established in response to this demand, providing clients with a seamless pathway from vision through to measurable business outcomes.

"This is a significant step forward for our APAC business, bringing together complementary capabilities that reinforce our ability to support clients across the full transformation journey. The pace of change facing organisations continues to accelerate, creating a need for more connected approaches to transformation. By enhancing our expertise with Strategic Design, we are better positioned to help clients adapt, evolve and realise value from change initiatives," said Paul Eastwood, Managing Partner, APAC and USA at Argon & Co.

"Importantly, the integration of Bevington Group and Argon & Co is underpinned by a strong cultural alignment, with both teams sharing a commitment to collaboration, pragmatism and delivering meaningful client outcomes. This gives us a stronger platform to help clients transition from strategy to execution with greater speed, clarity and impact."

Strategic Design by Argon & Co expands the firm's ability to support enterprise-wide transformation programs by ensuring implementation, people, process and operational considerations are embedded into strategic planning from the outset.

"I am excited about this next chapter as Bevington Group becomes Strategic Design by Argon & Co. It enables clients to work with one integrated partner across strategy development and execution rather than fragmented advisory and delivery providers. For our clients, this means a more integrated way to move from idea to impact, supported by enhanced global scale and AI-enabled capability," said Roger Perry, Managing Partner, Strategic Design by Argon & Co.

The integration of Bevington Group and Argon & Co illustrates the company's continued investment in advancing its transformation capabilities globally, while providing clients with greater continuity, accountability and support across the entire transformation lifecycle.

About Argon & Co

Argon & Co is a global management consultancy that specialises in operations strategy and transformation. Its expertise spans supply chain planning, manufacturing, logistics, procurement, finance, and shared services, working together with clients to transform their businesses and generate real change. Its people are engaging to work with and trusted by clients to get the job done. Argon & Co has 17 offices across Europe, Australasia, America, Asia and the Middle East. For more information: www.argonandco.com/en/

SOURCE Argon & Co