DANANG, Vietnam, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Located at the heart of Central Vietnam's tourism capital, Ariyana Convention Centre Danang (ACC) has solidified its position as an architectural and service icon, setting new benchmarks for the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry. Beyond its prime beachfront location, Ariyana serves as a crossroads of elite service values, proven by prestigious international accolades and a rich history of hosting global summits.

Ariyana Convention Centre Danang Reaffirms Its Global Prestige By Securing Both The "Viet Nam Best Mice Venue 2025" And "Best Convention Centre In Vietnam" Accolades

The distinct standing of Ariyana Convention Centre Danang is built on a foundation of recognition from the world's leading organizations. The title "Best Convention Centre in Vietnam" from the World Luxury Travel Awards serves as a testament to its commitment to the highest luxury service standards. Simultaneously, the "Viet Nam Best MICE Venue 2025" award, presented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, reinforces its leadership in the region. As the only convention center in Central Vietnam to hold this duo of prestigious titles, ACC continues its journey of creating professional and sophisticated event spaces.

The year 2025 marks a booming era for the Furama - Ariyana Danang International Tourism Complex. The resounding success of the Vietnam Logistics Forum (VLF 2025), chaired by the Prime Minister, affirmed ACC's capacity to handle complex logistics and ensure absolute security. This was followed by the Danang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF 2025) – a gathering of international stars and cinematic masterpieces – along with the Danang International Tourism Mart and the Switzerland - Vietnam Economic Forum. These milestones not only enhance the complex's prestige but also create a catalyst for the development of the "Central Heritage Road."

The core strength that allows ACC to satisfy even the most discerning international clients is its flexibility. The convention center boasts a magnificent, pillarless Grand Ballroom with a ceiling height of up to 9 meters, equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual systems, making it the preferred choice for strategic conferences and large-scale trade exhibitions. Notably, Ariyana Convention Centre Danang also holds a leading position as a premier venue for lavish weddings and Gala events. With a romantic beachfront Mandap space and specialized culinary services – meeting strict standards for Jain, Vegan, and Halal cuisines – it has become a magnet for "mega weddings" from the Indian market and beyond.

The influence of Ariyana Convention Centre Danang is amplified by its direct connection to the Furama Resort & Villas Danang. This synergy creates a perfect "All-in-One" solution, providing world-class meeting facilities alongside 5-star accommodations, luxury spas, golf, and convenient access to UNESCO World Heritage sites. With a strategic vision and meticulous attention to detail, ACC is not just a venue, but a strategic partner dedicated to fostering sustainable success for global clients.

Looking toward 2026 and beyond, Ariyana Convention Centre Danang is committed to walking alongside Danang City on its path to becoming a top event destination on the continent. We promise to continuously innovate, investing in sustainable infrastructure and international-standard services to attract more large-scale events, thereby driving the strong growth of the MICE industry. With the ambition to elevate the Danang brand, Ariyana Convention Centre Danang stands ready as a "pioneer" in raising the city's status on the global event map, delivering world-class experiences and success beyond expectations.

PR Newswire is the official media partner of Ariyana Convention Centre Danang.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Ariyana Convention Centre Danang - Vietnam's Leading Events Destination

A: 107 Vo Nguyen Giap, Ngu Hanh Son Ward, Danang.

T: (+84)236 651 8888

E: [email protected]

W: www.ariyanacentre.com

SOURCE Ariyana Convention Centre Danang