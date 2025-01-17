ARK Wealth Black and Diamond Client Summit: Enhancing Wealth Allocation Strategies for a New Era

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited's ("Noah" or "the Company") (NYSE: NOAH, HKEX: 6686) newly launched global wealth management platform for global Chinese investors, ARK Wealth Management, held its latest Black and Diamond Client Summit Series event in Hong Kong on January 13-15, 2025: ARK Hong Kong New Year Special Summit.

When the macroeconomic landscape shifts drastically, it becomes increasingly important to strategically adjust asset allocation. Noah's Black and Diamond Client Summit Series has been held for fifteen consecutive years, establishing itself as the Company's premier annual event and key platform for client engagement offering deep insights into macroeconomic trends and forward-looking asset allocation strategies.

Noah recently launched a comprehensive upgrade of its internationally focused brands: ARK Wealth Management, Olive Asset Management, and Glory Family Heritage. This initiative aims to provide exceptional wealth management, asset allocation, and comprehensive service solutions for high-net-worth Chinese clients worldwide. ARK Wealth Management will continue this tradition of hosting this flagship annual event.

Over 20 industry leaders were in attendance at the Summit, including experts in global macroeconomics, digital assets, asset allocation, and wealth inheritance. They engaged in discussion on pressing topics such as global macroeconomic trends, digital asset investment strategies, and asset allocation in the new era. Additionally, attendees were given a preview of the deep insights on wealth management outlined in Noah's 2025 CIO Report.

During remarks given at the Summit, Zander Yin, Co-founder and CEO of Noah Holdings, stated, "Wealth management has entered a new cycle. Looking back at the evolution of wealth management in China since 2000, we can clearly see the transition from a non-standardized product-oriented 1.0 era to the standardized 2.0 era. Influenced by shifts in the global economic landscape, we are now officially entering the 3.0 era of global asset allocation."

"Investors should focus on markets with a positive beta, taking into consideration the various asset classes available and their performance metrics. It is also essential to adopt a bottom-line mindset to establish a secure foundation and fundamental support."

Mr. Yin further emphasized, "As changes in the economic cycle reshape the wealth distribution landscape, investors must enhance their understanding to seize structural opportunities created by emerging trends such as AI while managing risk. Financial institutions should also move away from traditional thinking and adopt a holistic approach to client accounts, enhancing engagement and truly prioritizing client needs to improve asset allocation capabilities."

Macroeconomic Trends: Navigating the New Global Landscape

At the Summit, Michele Wucker, author of The Gray Rhino: How to Recognize and Act on the Obvious Dangers We Ignore, gave a keynote speech where she shared her outlook for 2025 and emphasized the urgent need for proactive risk management in the face of significant global challenges. She highlighted that while many view crises as threats, they can also present opportunities for innovation and investment. She encouraged attendees to embrace creative destruction. Wucker pointed out critical issues such as climate change, geopolitical tensions, and the implications of AI on job markets. She urged businesses to recognize these challenges as catalysts for change and innovation rather than obstacles. The speech concluded with a call for investors to adopt a long-term perspective, focusing on diversification and strategic responses to navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape effectively.

During a panel discussion on global macroeconomic trends in 2025, panellists addressed the pressing issues of climate change, investment strategies, and the implications of U.S. policy shifts under the new Trump administration. Panellists highlighted the urgent need for global action to reduce emissions and adapt to climate impacts, emphasizing that both governments and individuals share responsibility. They discussed the challenges faced by insurance companies in covering natural disaster claims and stressed the importance of resilience measures for future protection. Investment strategies were also a focal point, with each speaker recommending diversification across asset classes and geographic regions to navigate uncertainties. The panel concluded by exploring opportunities in AI and digital assets, advocating for a thoughtful approach to investment in these rapidly evolving sectors. Overall, the discussion underscored the need for proactive measures in both environmental stewardship and financial planning to effectively address future challenges.

Opportunities in the New Era: AI and Digital Assets in a Global Macroeconomic Context

The Summit underscored the importance of prioritizing long-term investments while balancing short-term opportunities through thorough research on market demand, technological trends, and policy support. Evaluating a company's financial health, management team, and market competitiveness is vital for maximizing investment returns.

AI has emerged as a key sector for future growth. Drawing parallels with past technological shifts, AI is poised to create a new class of tech giants and significant investment opportunities. Investing in U.S. index funds related to AI offers investors a way to benefit from growth and technological progress. Furthermore, data centers are critical infrastructure for the ongoing development of AI. Demand for these facilities is expected to triple over the next four to five years, creating investment opportunities within supporting infrastructure sectors.

As traditional financial systems and the global trading order transform, digital assets are growing in importance as their regulatory frameworks gradually becoming clearer. In 2025, digital assets are expected to enter two new cycles: one driven by new policies from the incoming Trump administration, and the other emerging from advancements in AI which will merge to create new opportunities. With the support from both new policies and technological developments, digital assets are anticipated to perform well over the next decade, becoming a crucial sector for future asset allocation.

In line with these trends, Noah has consistently invested in technology over the past few years. The Company is leveraging AI to enhance operational efficiency and service clients at the highest standards. Going forward, Noah will continue optimizing service quality and content while strengthening its product matrix to deliver high-quality personalized wealth management services that support sustainable growth and wealth inheritance for global high-net-worth Chinese clients.

About ARK Wealth Management

ARK Wealth Management is a leading provider of global wealth management services under Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH, HKEX: 6686). ARK Wealth Management provides one-stop financial services for high-net-worth global Chinese families and institutions. With a client-centric philosophy that emphasizes independence and professionalism, ARK Wealth Management consistently innovates its product offerings and services to address the evolving needs of its clients, delivering sophisticated wealth management strategies with a goal of becoming the preferred wealth management platform for global Chinese investors.

ARK Wealth Management currently has over USD 8.7 billion in assets under advisement (AUA). With service centers in multiple countries and regions, ARK Wealth Management's team of 140+ global investment advisors focuses on providing tailored, localized financial services to clients.

