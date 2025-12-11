ARKANCE to Launch BIMLOGIQ - A New AI-Powered Extension to Its AEC Tech Stack Offering

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AEC digital transformation leader ARKANCE today announced a partnership with BIMLOGIQ - a powerful new addition to its technology offerings, designed to transform BIM workflows for architecture, engineering and construction professionals.

BIMLOGIQ Copilot - AI Driven Modelling Automation BIMLOGIQ Smart Annotations - Fast AI-Powered Documentation

BIMLOGIQ integrates cutting-edge AI capabilities directly into Autodesk Revit, enabling users to automate repetitive tasks—such as view creation, annotation, tagging, data updates, and modeling workflows—using simple natural-language prompts. By streamlining these processes and reducing manual effort, BIMLOGIQ empowers companies to significantly boost productivity, allowing teams to focus on higher-value work, accelerate project delivery, and improve overall operational efficiency.

The addition of the BIMLOGIQ Copilot and BIMLOGIQ Smart Annotation products has come as the ARKANCE continues to expand and diversify its already extensive AEC tech stack offering including Autodesk, Bluebeam, GoCanvas, Siemens, Adobe, Pinnacle and its own Be.Smart applications.

"We're thrilled to bring BIMLOGIQ into the ARKANCE tech stack. This isn't just another plug-in — it's a pivotal enablement shift in terms of how teams interact with BIM and complements our existing and developing tech stack offering at ARKANCE. By removing manual overhead, we're giving designers, engineers and BIM managers back their time — and the freedom to innovate," said Grant Bryce, ANZ Managing Director at ARKANCE.

"Partnering with a global AEC market leader and the largest global Autodesk Platinum partner, ARKANCE, is a significant strategic move forward for BIMLOGIQ. The move will extend our reach and deliver AI enablement in the BIM space across the market landscape in Australia and New Zealand," said Amir Dezfouli , CEO of BIMLOGIQ.

BIMLOGIQ is now available for subscription through ARKANCE, with flexible licensing options and the ability to support both small teams and large enterprise deployments. Early adopters can request a demo or trial via the ARKANCE website.

To find out more visit www.arkance.world

About ARKANCE

ARKANCE is a global partner in business and digital transformation for the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries. We help organizations enhance efficiency and improve how they design, build, and manufacture through solutions grounded in deep industry expertise, platform specialization, and trusted partnerships.

With over 1,200 professionals across 50+ offices in 19 countries and annual revenues exceeding €550 million, we combine global scale with local insight to support complex project delivery. ARKANCE is a subsidiary of the Monnoyeur Group, a global company with more than a century of experience driving industrial transformation.



Learn more at www.arkance.world

About BIMLOGIQ

BIMLOGIQ is an Australian technology company delivering AI-powered automation tools for the AEC industry. Integrated directly with Autodesk Revit, BIMLOGIQ streamlines documentation, annotation, data management and modelling workflows through natural-language commands — eliminating repetitive tasks and improving accuracy and consistency across projects. By combining deep BIM expertise with advanced AI, BIMLOGIQ helps architecture, engineering and construction teams work faster, reduce manual effort and focus on higher-value design and project outcomes.



Learn more at www.bimlogiq.com

