ArmourZero Secures Strategic Angel Investment to Accelerate Enterprise Cybersecurity Growth in Asia and the Middle East

Funding from Yang Teramat Mulia Colonel(H) Tunku Syed Razman Ibni Tunku Syed Idrus Al Qadri enables regional market expansion and strengthens strategic enterprise partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmourZero, a cybersecurity company delivering automated vulnerability management powered by AI-driven remediation suggestions, announced today that it has received a strategic angel investment from YTM Colonel(H) Tunku Syed Razman Ibni Tunku Syed Idrus Al Qadri. The investment will support ArmourZero's expansion across ASEAN, North Asia, and West Asia (the Middle East), opening new doors for enterprises and building stronger trust with regional clients.

ArmourZero CEO and Co-Founder Tho Kit Hoong together with YTM Colonel(H) Tunku Syed Razman Ibni Tunku Syed Idrus Al Qadri, marking ArmourZero’s new strategic investment.

"Often we are mistaken as a reseller that resells other solutions or a service-oriented company instead of a deep-tech cybersecurity product company. Cybersecurity threats are evolving faster than ever, and organisations need intelligent, automated solutions to respond in real time. This partnership accelerates ArmourZero's ability to reach key markets and build strategic relationships, ensuring our AI-driven solutions can deliver tangible impact where it matters most in particular when it comes to application security," said Tho Kit Hoong, Co-founder & CEO of ArmourZero.

YTM Colonel(H) Tunku Syed Razman Ibni Tunku Syed Idrus Al Qadri, who chairs the Malaysia-Saudi Arabia Business Council (MSBC), commented: "ArmourZero is addressing a critical gap in cybersecurity with a strong AI-driven approach to safeguard all business applications. Our investment reflects confidence in their technology and its potential to set new standards in automated application security for the region."

AI and the Rising Urgency in Cybersecurity

Artificial intelligence has accelerated innovation in software development, with 84% of developers now using AI-generated code (often referred to as "vibe coding") to build faster while increasing exposure to potential vulnerabilities.

A 2025 study by Schreiber & Tippe analysing 7,703 AI-generated code files found over 4,200 distinct vulnerabilities across 77 weakness types, with Python-based code showing vulnerability rates up to 18%. As AI becomes embedded in modern development workflows, the risk of introducing exploitable flaws into production systems continues to grow.

At the same time, IBM's 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report found that organisations using AI and automation in their security operations reduced average breach costs by up to USD 1.9 million compared to those without such technologies, underscoring the value of proactive, technology-driven security.

These findings highlight why AI and automation security are essential for modern software development. By applying AI to guide remediation and verify potential vulnerabilities, ArmourZero enables businesses to strengthen application security with greater speed and confidence.

Continuous Innovation

ArmourZero continues to advance its technology roadmap to address emerging enterprise risks. As part of its commitment to strengthening organisational resilience, the company will launch its API Security solution this month, addressing one of the most critical blind spots by empowering software developers and cybersecurity teams to automatically discover and remediate API related vulnerabilities early and prevent costly breaches before they impact operations.

About ArmourZero

ArmourZero's Automated Vulnerability Management (AVM) platform provides real-time vulnerability discovery across applications, web domains, and cloud infrastructures. The platform provides AI to accelerate remediation through intelligent suggestions and advanced false-positive detection. This enables the software developer teams, risk teams, and cybersecurity teams to collaborate closely, focus on genuine threats and resolve them more efficiently. ArmourZero is a recognised licensed provider by Malaysia National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), MySTI-certified by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and a Strategic Partner of CyberSecurity Malaysia, reinforcing our commitment to global cybersecurity innovation and compliance standards.

About YTM Colonel(H) Tunku Syed Razman Ibni Tunku Syed Idrus Al Qadri

YTM Colonel(H) Tunku Syed Razman Ibni Tunku Syed Idrus Al Qadri is an accomplished business leader and chair of the Malaysia-Saudi Arabia Business Council (MSBC). He has extensive experience in strategic advisory and fostering cross-border partnerships in Asia and the Middle East.

