Arothinking Expands AI and XR Education Globally, Positioning Vietnam as a Key Growth Market

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arothinking Co., Ltd., a South Korea–based provider of immersive AI and XR (Extended Reality) education solutions for early childhood and primary learners, announced that it is accelerating its global expansion in 2025, with Southeast Asia — particularly Vietnam — emerging as a key strategic market.

Founded in 2018, Arothinking specializes in experiential learning platforms that integrate VR and AR content with artificial intelligence, English education, and coding. The company has established a strong foundation in its domestic market, with its programs currently implemented in approximately 1,200 kindergartens, daycare centers, and elementary schools nationwide. This extensive operational track record has positioned Arothinking to scale its education model internationally.

Arothinking's proprietary portfolio includes Thinking Play, an immersive multimedia classroom; AI Thinking Lab, an AI- and coding-focused education program; and Thinking Fun, an AR-based emotional and play-learning solution. These platforms are designed to enhance logical and critical thinking, creativity, and interactive communication. Notably, Thinking Play operates as a four-wall digital AR classroom that does not require head-mounted displays, enabling safe and accessible use for young learners while delivering a high level of immersion.

In 2025, Arothinking is strengthening its overseas footprint, with Vietnam serving as a core regional hub. The company has established a local entity, CEEREDS, to support long-term operations and partnerships in the Vietnamese market. Through this local presence, Arothinking is actively pursuing supply and distribution agreements with regional partners, aiming to localize its AI and XR education solutions to align with local curricula and learning environments.

Beyond Vietnam, Arothinking has completed its first export to an international school in Thailand and is currently in discussions for additional deployments. The company has also finalized a proof-of-concept project with DWI Emas International School in Malaysia, validating the adaptability of its immersive education platforms across diverse educational systems. Expansion into Japan and the United Arab Emirates is also under consideration as part of its broader global roadmap.

To support data-driven education, Arothinking is integrating its LMS (Learning Management System), LCMS (Learning Content Management System), and MIES (Multi-Interactive Education System) into a unified learning infrastructure. Building on this foundation, the company is preparing to launch AI-LIT, a personalized education program that leverages AI and big data analytics to deliver tailored learning insights and feedback to educators and parents.

Arothinking's technologies have been recognized through multiple certifications, including patents related to AR multimedia classroom systems and national quality and safety certifications. With support from an overseas expansion assistance program operated by Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT, the company aims to accelerate global adoption of its AI and XR education platforms, with Vietnam at the center of its Southeast Asian growth strategy.

