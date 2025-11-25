Partners with DV Trading and Centaur Markets for Structured Products

Hires Anestis Arampatzis as its first Group Chief Investment Officer/Head of Wealth

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- ARP Digital Holdings, a leading digital asset and investment firm in the Middle East, has partnered with DV Trading, a leading global liquidity provider with expertise in trading, risk, management, hedging and technology, and Centaur Markets to expand digital asset wealth management opportunities for its clients globally. ARP Digital Holdings has also hired Anestis Arampatzis as its first Chief Investment Officer to build its digital asset wealth management and structured product offering.

ARP Digital Holdings Expands Digital Asset Wealth Management Offering - ARP Digital Holdings, DV Trading and Centaur Markets have established a strategic partnership to expand digital asset wealth management opportunities to be offered through ARP Digital Bahrain B.S.C. to global clients through the introduction of new structured products in a wide range of digital assets. The executive team leading this initiative shown here from left to right includes: Ilias Arampatzis, Co-founder Centaur Markets; Anestis Arampatzis, Chief Investment Officer, ARP Digital Holdings; Abdulaziz Kanoo, Co-founder, ARP Digital Holdings; Jared Vegosen, Co-founder, DV Group; and Abdulla Kanoo, Co-founder, ARP Digital Holdings.

Through its partnership with DV Trading, ARP Digital Holdings will introduce new structured products in a wide range of digital assets initially for clients in the Middle East through ARP Digital Bahrain B.S.C. subject to regulatory approvals, with DV's Centaur Markets desk serving as a dedicated liquidity provider and market maker.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone for ARP Digital Holdings as we scale our global reach and product depth alongside Centaur Markets and DV Trading," said Abdulla Kanoo, Co-CEO of ARP Digital Holdings. "This builds on our launch of the region's first digital asset linked structured product in 2024. Together, we will set new benchmarks in building regulated products that merge digital assets with traditional finance structures that will attract a new range of institutional investors. Anestis and his team bring exceptional expertise and share our vision of building a world-class leader in digital asset wealth management."

To lead this new chapter, Anestis Arampatzis, Co-Head of Centaur Markets, will assume the role of Group CIO and Global Head of Assets & Wealth Management at ARP Digital Holdings. "I am very excited to be part of this next phase of ARP Digital Holdings' development," he said. "The market for regulated digital wealth management products is growing rapidly in the Middle East driven by regulatory clarity and increasing levels of adoption by institutions and sophisticated investors."

The partnership reflects a shared vision between ARP Digital Holdings and DV Trading to bring institutional-grade solutions, disciplined risk management and innovation to investors across the region. The partnership combines ARP Digital Holdings' client network and regional footprint with DV Trading's deep expertise in derivatives, market making and diversified trading strategies, creating a powerful platform for sophisticated investors seeking excellent risk-adjusted returns in both digital and traditional markets.

"We are pleased to partner with ARP Digital Holdings," said Jared Vegosen, Co-Founder of the DV Group of Companies. "This partnership will expand our ability to reach new institutional markets and deploy our structured product expertise at greater scale. By pairing the Centaur Markets desk capabilities with the ARP Digital Holdings client network, we can deliver tailored, institutional-grade solutions to sophisticated investors throughout the Middle East."

ARP Digital Holdings Co-CEO Abdulaziz Kanoo emphasized the broader ambition behind the collaboration: "We're thrilled to partner with Centaur Markets and DV Trading. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated, customizable investment products. We're equally excited to welcome Anestis and his team. Their expertise and cultural alignment will accelerate our vision to define the future of digital asset wealth and asset management."

About ARP Digital Holdings

ARP Digital Holdings operates a number of digital asset businesses across the Middle East, including ARP Digital Bahrain B.S.C, a Category 3 Central Bank of Bahrain licensed Broker-Dealer. In 2024, the Group launched the region's first digital asset structured product offering with National Bank of Bahrain. ARP Digital Holdings' co-founders, Abdulaziz and Abdulla Kanoo, previously led the Middle East operations for one of APAC's largest digital asset market-making and wealth management firms. The ARP Digital Holdings Non-Executive Chairman is Mr. Yusuf Alireza, Founder and CEO of ARP Global Capital. https://arpdigital.io/

About DV Group

DV Group and its affiliates, including DV Trading, operate across proprietary trading, market making, investment management, and alternative strategies, leveraging decades of trading expertise to produce top-tier and diversified risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit https://www.dvtrading.co/

About Anestis Arampatzis

Anestis Arampatzis is the Co-Head of Centaur Markets, the crypto derivatives division of DV Trading. He has over a decade of experience trading derivatives and structured products across the commodities and digital asset markets. Prior to co-founding Centaur Markets, Anestis served as Global Head of the Cotton Desk at StoneX, one of the world's leading commodity brokers.

About Centaur Markets

Centaur Markets specializes in advanced digital asset based structured products and notes inspired by the commodities and traditional financial markets. Centaur Markets is a DV Group trading desk specializing in making markets in options and structured products. With a team of traders boasting over 31 years of combined experience, Centaur leverages its empirical market knowledge and cutting-edge strategies to provide innovative financial solutions to institutional counterparties and high net worth individuals.

