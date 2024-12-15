Arsana Foundation Collaborates with Om Ham Retreat & Resort to Launch Transformative 200hr Kundalini Tantra Yoga Teacher Training in 2025

BALI, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsana Foundation is proud to announce its partnership with Om Ham Retreat & Resort to introduce a life-changing opportunity for individuals seeking to unlock their potential through the transformative practice of Kundalini Tantra Yoga. The groundbreaking 200hr Kundalini Tantra Yoga Teacher Training, set to take place from 18 March to 9 April 2025, will be led by the esteemed Master Ketut Arsana, a locally and internationally recognized healer and Kundalini Tantra Yoga Master.

Kundalini Tantra Yoga - Yoga Teacher Training 2025

Master Ketut Arsana, hailing from the village of Padang Tegal, Ubud, is revered for his ancestral lineage of traditional Balinese shaman healers (Balian) and his profound expertise in the realm of Kundalini Tantra Yoga. His unique approach combines natural healing abilities with a relentless quest for knowledge, drawing inspiration from divine wisdom obtained through prayer in sacred places and spiritual disciplines.

In his words, "By nurturing the inner sanctuary of the Self through Yoga, individuals uncover the divine essence within, transcending the need for external symbols of worship. This realization leads to profound self-discovery and a purpose-driven life filled with happiness and meaning."

Participants of this unprecedented YTT program will have the exclusive opportunity to train under the guidance of the renowned Master Ketut Arsana himself. Delve into the depths of Kundalini Tantra Yoga and acquire the knowledge and skills required to guide others along their yogic journey. The comprehensive curriculum will encompass ancient wisdom, dynamic kriyas, pranayama, meditation, and sacred chanting, offering a profound transformation both personally and professionally.

Kundalini Tantra Yoga, a powerful practice that blends physical postures, breath work, meditation, and spiritual teachings, aims to awaken the dormant energy at the base of the spine and elevate it through the chakras towards enlightenment and self-realization. This immersive teacher training program is meticulously designed to equip aspiring instructors with a deep understanding of the philosophy, principles, and techniques of this ancient tradition.

The curriculum includes in-depth study of asana, pranayama, meditation, yogic philosophy, anatomy, teaching methodology, and class sequencing. By completing this training, participants will not only enhance their personal practice but also gain the confidence to guide others on their own yogic paths. Graduates will emerge as certified Kundalini Tantra Yoga instructors, capable of sharing this transformative practice with individuals seeking physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

The Kundalini Tantra Yoga Teacher Training program offers a balanced mix of theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring a holistic learning experience for all participants. From exploring the philosophical foundations of Kundalini Tantra Yoga to engaging in hands-on practice sessions, students will be immersed in a transformative journey facilitated by experienced and dedicated instructors.

Faculty members of the program are esteemed experts in the field, bringing years of study, practice, and teaching experience to guide students through the intricate philosophies and energetic principles of Kundalini Tantra Yoga. The training will take place in the tranquil surroundings of Junjungan Village in Ubud, Bali, at the serene Om Ham Retreat & Resort, providing participants with a nurturing environment for personal growth and self-discovery.

Upon successful completion of the program, students will receive a certification signed by Master Ketut Arsana, acknowledging their mastery of Kundalini Tantra Yoga philosophy and teaching techniques. This certification process involves a thorough evaluation of theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and teaching abilities, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped to spread the transformative power of Kundalini Tantra Yoga.

Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to embark on a life-changing journey of self-discovery and transformation with Arsana Foundation and Om Ham Retreat & Resort. Join us in 2025 for the first-ever 200hr Kundalini Tantra Yoga Teacher Training and ignite your potential to become an authentic and skilled Kundalini Tantra Yoga instructor.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit https://www.kundalinitantrayoga.org/yoga-teacher-training and https://omhamretreat.com today.

