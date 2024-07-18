Arta Finance Launches Internationally

Arta Finance has received a Capital Markets Services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, allowing it to provide services to Accredited Investors in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arta Finance , a digital family office for Accredited Investors, today announced it has received approval to launch in Singapore and plans to open its platform for Singaporean residents and others investing through Singapore later this year. The launch in Singapore follows a significant expansion of Arta's product offering and team of industry leaders, as well as its exit from stealth in 2022 with more than S$120 million (US$90 million) from Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), Ribbit, Coatue, and more than 140 tech and finance luminaries, including Eric Schmidt, Michael Miebach, and Nikesh Arora.

"Singapore's rise as a global capital of wealth makes it an ideal location for innovation and financial technology. Launching Arta in Singapore allows us to serve investors globally through this highly trusted financial hub," said Caesar Sengupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Arta Finance. "At Arta, we aim to democratize access to high-powered financial strategies, ensuring the wealth management tools of the ultra-wealthy are available to a wider audience. We are excited to bring these financial superpowers to many more people through our launch in Singapore."

Arta unlocks access, personalization, and connections that were, until now, available only to the ultra-wealthy through family offices and private banks. These institutions typically employ teams of professionals who use sophisticated financial strategies and tap into exclusive investment opportunities.

Through technology, Arta opens access to alternative assets, unlocks liquidity through lines of credit for eligible members, and harnesses AI to enable intelligent investing in public markets. Members are also plugged into Arta's ecosystem of financial and lifestyle professionals who help them protect and enjoy their wealth. The company does this while eliminating the administrative overheads, conflicts of interest, clunky UIs, and eye-watering fees often faced by people looking for financial advice.

Additionally, Arta members can:

Access alternative investments like private equity. Arta opens up investment opportunities like private equity, venture capital, private debt, and real estate to people who would typically not have access. Arta is starting with funds from top-10 fund managers , like KKR and TPG, who have consistently delivered high returns over the last several decades. Members can start investments as low as S$10,000 .

Create their own personalized investing game plan using AI. Arta leverages the power of AI to create highly personalized, automated portfolios using publicly traded securities. Arta's technology also enables direct indexing, with a personalization level that can be essential for investors looking to manage risk and heavy concentrations in employer stock. All while keeping fees low and transparent.

Arta leverages the power of AI to create highly personalized, automated portfolios using publicly traded securities. Arta's technology also enables direct indexing, with a personalization level that can be essential for investors looking to manage risk and heavy concentrations in employer stock. All while keeping fees low and transparent. Invest with confidence. Security is a key focus for the Arta team, who have applied multiple decades of experience building highly secure and robust products at companies like Google. Arta Finance runs on the Google Cloud Platform, utilizes the highest grades of public key encryption, and employs biometric and hardware-based authentication, ensuring members have a safe yet simple experience of using Arta on their phones and on the web. And Arta partners with BNY Pershing, the world's largest custodian bank, to provide custody services.

Align interests with performance-based fees. Arta starts with clear and transparent pricing so members know exactly how the fees work. Eligible Arta members can choose performance-based pricing to align Arta's incentives even more tightly with their goals.

"Combining advanced financial strategies with AI is the type of visionary thinking that brings about real step-function change. I am so impressed with what Arta has built by applying advanced AI and ML to investing strategies and look forward to seeing this fantastic team create tremendous value for so many people," said Eric Schmidt, Co-Founder of Schmidt Futures and Former CEO & Chairman of Google.

Arta, dual-headquartered in Singapore and the U.S., has made significant strides in the past year. As a U.S. SEC-registered investment advisor, the company has successfully launched and expanded its presence in the U.S. market. Its innovative approach to financial technology has garnered recognition, earning Arta the 2023 "Fintech Trailblazer" title by Nasdaq, a spot on Forbes' Fintech 50 list, and the prestigious GGV Fintech Innovation Award.

Arta Finance plans to formally open its platform to Accredited Investors in Singapore later this year. To learn more about Arta Finance and sign up for the waitlist, please visit www.artafinance.com/sg .

About Arta Finance

Arta Finance is the digital family office for the world. It empowers more people to gain the financial superpowers that, until now, were the domain of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Arta Finance, a U.S. SEC-registered investment advisor, harnesses AI and machine learning to enable intelligent investing in public market equities, provides access to alternative investments – including private equity, venture capital, and real estate – and connects members to financial expertise to advance their unique goals. Founded by a team of former Google executives, Arta is backed by Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Coatue, and more than 140 luminaries in tech and finance. To learn more about Arta, visit artafinance.com .

Important Disclosure Information

This document is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Arta Finance believes information presented is accurate at the time of publishing, but may not be updated regularly. Investing involves risks, including the potential for principal loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC ("Arta") is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Arta's affiliates include Arta Finance Insurance LLC which offers insurance brokering services, and Arta Finance Club which offers tax and estate planning educational services. Clearing and custody of all securities are provided by BNY Pershing. For additional disclosures related to Arta, please visit https://artafinance.com/legal-privacy-terms .

All opinions expressed herein constitute the author or quoted individual(s)'s judgment as of the date of this document and are subject to change without notice. Statements made are not facts, including statements regarding trends, market conditions and the experience or expertise of the author or quoted individual(s) are based on current expectations, estimates, opinions and/or beliefs. Endorsements were provided at the request of Arta Finance.

The investments discussed herein may be unsuitable for investors depending on their specific investment objectives and financial position. Investors should independently evaluate each investment discussed in the context of their own objectives, risk profile and circumstances before deciding to invest with Arta Finance.

Registration with the SEC as a registered investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. See additional disclosures here .

