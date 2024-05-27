ARTAZZLE ELEVATES INDIAN ART TO THE GLOBAL STAGE WITH LAUNCH OF INAUGURAL EXHIBITION

Homegrown young brand ARTAZZLE serves as a platform to showcase the richness and artistic brilliance of Indian art and make it accessible to a global audience.

Singapore was strategically chosen as the launch pad for ARTAZZLE, positioning the brand at the crossroads of Asia's vibrant cultural and technological landscape.

was strategically chosen as the launch pad for ARTAZZLE, positioning the brand at the crossroads of vibrant cultural and technological landscape. Upcoming exhibition "Indian Art Marvels: Celebrating Icons On Canvas" features the works of eight top contemporary and award-winning artists Dr. Laxman Aelay, Ramesh Gorjala , Jagannath Paul, Anand Panchal , Gopal Samantray , Dinkar Jadhav , Shrikant Kadam and Kamar Alam , - an exploration of the cultural tapestry that defines the soul-stirring brilliance of Indian artistic expression.

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homegrown brand ARTAZZLE is making waves in the art world by curating the works of top Indian artists and bringing a fresh perspective to the global art scene. With a commitment to promoting the richness and diversity of Indian art, ARTAZZLE is proud to announce its upcoming inaugural exhibition, "Indian Art Marvels: Celebrating Icons on Canvas," set to take place from 31 May to 2 June at ION Orchard. Through this showcase, ARTAZZLE aims to establish itself as the premier destination for discerning art buyers worldwide.

The exhibition serves as a tribute to the kaleidoscope of vision that defines Indian art. Featuring the works of eight prominent artists including Dr. Laxman Aelay, Jagannath Paul, Anand Panchal, Gopal Samantray, Ramesh Gorjala, Dinkar Jadhav, Shrikant Kadam, and Kamar Alam, this showcase promises to be a journey through the rich cultural heritage, originality, multidimensionality, and global perspective that characterise Indian artistic expression today.

A Celebration of Artistic Brilliance

Founded in October 2023 by entrepreneur Shikha Sharma, ARTAZZLE has swiftly become synonymous with curatorial excellence and a commitment to showcasing the finest Indian artworks. With a passion for fostering a vibrant art community, ARTAZZLE bridges the gap between artists and global recognition, offering a curated selection that caters to diverse tastes and preferences. ARTAZZLE finds its roots in the profound purpose of art: to offer sanctuary amidst life's chaos, inviting us into the artist's realm for a moment of respite. For ARTAZZLE, art is a daily source of joy, blending visual allure, cultural homage, and endless discovery. The name itself, ARTAZZLE, merges "ART" and "DAZZLE," symbolising the transformative power and sheer delight of art ownership.

"The 'Indian Art Marvels' exhibition is more than just a showcase of talent; it's a celebration of India's cultural legacy and artistic brilliance," says Shikha Sharma, Founder of ARTAZZLE. "Through this meticulously and carefully curated collection for a global audience, we invite audiences to delve into the richness and ingenuity that define Indian art. Each artwork is a testament to the experiences, evolution and vision of the creator. We are privileged to host this exhibition and offer a platform for these iconic artists to showcase their talent on a global scale."

Curatorial Excellence and Cultural Preservation

"Indian Art Marvels" is meticulously curated to highlight the crème de la crème of Indian contemporary artists, showcasing their unparalleled talent and diverse perspectives. From breathtaking landscapes to abstract compositions, each masterpiece reflects the passionate dedication and profound perspectives of the visionary artists. The exhibition, open to the public with no admission charges, aims to democratise art appreciation, inviting everyone from art aficionados to those who simply admire the beauty of artistic expression. Visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in the forty diverse artworks on display, transcending conventional boundaries and fostering a profound appreciation for the marvels of Indian art.

ARTAZZLE's commitment to cultural preservation extends beyond the exhibition, advocating for fair compensation for artists and environmental conservation. By championing sustainability and integrity within the art ecosystem, ARTAZZLE ensures the longevity and vitality of Indian artistry on a global scale.

ART FOR WELLNESS

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, art holds a significant influence on mental health and overall well-being. Numerous studies[1] conducted by medical institutions and governments worldwide have highlighted the therapeutic benefits of art. From reducing stress and anxiety to uplifting moods and fostering emotional expression, art serves as a potent tool for healing and self-discovery.

As technology continues to integrate into the art world, there is significant potential for innovation to further amplify these benefits and facilitate human health and recovery. ARTAZZLE believes in harnessing this potential through conscious efforts within the art community, aspiring for groundbreaking advancements in the years to come.

Looking ahead, ARTAZZLE plans to introduce tailored initiatives for both children and seniors, providing them with opportunities to nurture their creativity and emotions in a supportive environment. By empowering individuals to explore their artistic expressions, ARTAZZLE aims to make meaningful contributions to their overall well-being and happiness, fostering healing and growth through art. Through these initiatives, ARTAZZLE aims to create a supportive and inclusive space where individuals can explore their creativity, find solace, and embark on a journey towards enhanced holistic mental and emotional wellness.

In a quest to make original and authentic art available to everyone seamlessly, ARTAZZLE integrates technology into the art world by simplifying the art-buying experience. With easy navigation and comprehensive artwork descriptions, customers worldwide can seamlessly explore the curated selection via its website. ARTAZZLE guarantees the safe delivery of artworks to clients across international borders, safeguarding their investments and preserving the integrity of the artworks.

GLOBAL ACCESSIBILITY

Shikha Sharma strategically chose Singapore as the launch site for ARTAZZLE due to its prime location at Asia's crossroads, offering unparalleled access to diverse cultures and markets. Singapore's global reputation for art finesse, multiculturalism and rapid growth of technology and innovation perfectly aligns with ARTAZZLE's mission to integrate technology into the art world, enhancing accessibility for art enthusiasts worldwide. Singapore's supportive business environment and robust infrastructure create an ideal ecosystem for fostering creativity and entrepreneurship. By leveraging Singapore's dynamic landscape, Shikha Sharma has positioned ARTAZZLE to make a significant impact on the global art scene.

ARTAZZLE prides itself on not just merely facilitating transactions - it orchestrates a personalised journey for each buyer. ARTAZZLE elevates the online buying experience with free, no-obligation personalised, one-on-one consultations directly available to buyers. This unique feature provides guidance from expert curators, ensuring that every purchase is a bespoke experience. Whether seeking advice on art pieces that complement home decor or artworks aligning with a living or working space's ambiance, the ARTAZZLE team offers insightful recommendations. This commitment to enhancing the art-buying experience highlights ARTAZZLE's dedication to ensuring that every acquisition reflects the individual style and vision of its owner.

"At ARTAZZLE, our vision is simple yet profound: to make art accessible and meaningful to everyone. We believe that art has the power to enrich lives and strengthen communities" says Shikha. "That's why we strive to create a deeply personal buying experience, tailored to each individual's preferences and desires. By fostering connections between art and people, we aim to bring joy, inspiration, and cultural enrichment to communities around the world."

SOURCE ARTAZZLE