Artroniq Bhd Partners with United E-Motor to Transform Urban Mobility in Malaysia

Iconic electric motorcycle brand United E-Motor debuts in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic electric motorcycle brand United E-Motor, under Indonesian bicycle manufacturer PT. Terang Dunia Internusa (PT TDI), celebrated a spectacular grand launch in Malaysia, with the support of prominent Malaysian investment holding company Artroniq Bhd. The event marks United E-Motor's official entry into the Malaysian market and the beginning of a new era in urban mobility.

Mr. Marcus Chin Choon Wei, CFO of Artroniq; His Excellency (H.E) Dato' Indera Hermono, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Malaysia; Bapak Henry Mulyadi, Founder of United e-Motor

The grand launch event was graced by key representatives of PT TDI, Artroniq Bhd, ASEAN Trade, Tourism, and Economic Council (ATEC), Indonesia Retail & Tenant Association (HIPPINDO), and the Ministry of Trade of Indonesia. They delivered insights on the pivotal role electric motorcycles will play in shaping the future of urban mobility.

Thrilling stunt shows and the exciting test drive session were the highlights of the event, providing both invited guests and the public with the opportunity to experience the superior performance and eco-friendly features of United E-Motor's TX-series models.

The centerpiece of the event was the grand unveiling of United E-Motor's cutting-edge electric motorcycles – the TX3000 and TX1800, showcasing a fusion of elegance, performance, and environmental consciousness.

Marcus Chin, Chief Financial Executive at Artroniq Bhd, expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to introduce United E-Motor's electric motorcycles to the Malaysian market. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to our customers."

Henry Mulyadi, the founder of United E-Motor, added, "The grand launch event has exceeded our expectations. We are excited to join hands with Artroniq Bhd in bringing our eco-friendly and high-performance electric motorcycles to the discerning Malaysian audience."

The grand launch event, embodying the spirit of sustainability, innovation, and collaboration, marks the beginning of a new era in urban transportation in Malaysia. Artroniq Bhd and United E-Motor are dedicated to making eco-conscious commuting a reality, enhancing the lives of Malaysians while preserving the environment.

About Artroniq Bhd

Artroniq Bhd is a prominent player in the regional ICT industry, listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, which focuses on the information and communications technology (ICT) industry by providing cutting-edge services and ICT products. The company is driven to invest in performing and profitable companies that offer futuristic solutions to the community. It leverages an extensive range of networks to discover organizations with sustainable growth potential. The team is rich with experts with diverse experience, and they're committed to exploring new findings to keep the company consistently improving.

About PT. Terang Dunia Internusa

PT TDI is one of the largest bicycle manufacturers in Indonesia, with 50 years of experience in the bicycle industry. With historical roots in the bicycle spare parts business, the company began designing and manufacturing bicycles in 1991 under the brand name UNITED Bike. Now, the company has since expanded their product line into a full range of mountain bikes, BMX bikes, city bikes, electric bikes, and children's bikes, becoming one of the most well-known, fastest growing, and widely accepted bicycle brands in Indonesia, Asia, and beyond.

