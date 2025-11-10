Arts leader and disability advocate elected as Singapore's 31st Rhodes Scholar

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms Jade Ow Yanhui, a Prize-winning National University of Singapore (NUS) Theatre Studies graduate, has won the Singapore Rhodes Scholarship, which recognises scholars of exceptional intellect, character and leadership.

Jade was chosen from among 9 shortlisted finalists in Singapore and is the nation's 31st Rhodes Scholar. Committed to establishing non-ableism in film, theatre and artistic training more broadly, she intends to pursue Masters studies at Oxford University focused on disability identity in cinematic aesthetics and within dramatic conventions and narratives. There she hopes to foster rich conversations on disability, artistic innovation, and intercultural collaboration.

The Rhodes Scholarship is among the world's most coveted scholarships awarded annually on a global scale. Its selection process identifies scholar leaders of exceptional character and intellect who apply their energy and talents to the full in the service of others and humanity's great challenges.

Ms Yong Ying-I, who chaired the Selection Committee, said: "The outstanding achievements of this year's finalists truly speaks to the exceptional character of youth in Singapore. We were deeply impressed by Jade, particularly her passion and leadership qualities, and her strong record of service to the broader community. We are delighted that she will serve as a role model for other Singaporeans, raising awareness and providing encouragement that disability need not be an obstacle to achievement, inclusion and contribution. We are confident that Jade will both bring value to the Rhodes community at Oxford University and the international Rhodes network, and that her experience at Oxford will develop her further as a leader who can contribute even more strongly to Singapore in the years to come."

Desiring a creative career since her youth and fascinated by the storytelling possibilities afforded by the screen and stage, Jade earned a place in the NUS's Theatre and Performance Studies programme through sheer passion and determination. Outside of her University, she was introduced to the disability and arts sectors where she embraced her Deaf identity and challenged herself to develop her craft as an actor, theatre-maker, and artist-educator through her training with local non-profit organisation ART:DIS Singapore.

As a community leader, Jade currently serves as a career mentor within Inclus (Integrated Disability Employment Services), where she mentors youths from schools such as Northlight School and Assumption Pathway School. She has also advocated for full participation of students who are persons with disabilities on campus through NUS Enablers and she worked as an arts educator to children with autism at the Asian Women's Welfare Association (AWWA) Special Education School @ Napiri. At the national level, she has collaborated with organisations such as SG Enable and the Purple Parade for various public education campaigns on accessibility and inclusion.

An active youth leader and peer mentor in the arts field, Jade has founded multiple arts collectives and platforms, in which she saw to the professional development of and exchanges among young performers in various countries. Jade continues to advocate for access and representation in the visual arts, currently serving as an artist in a programming role at the National Gallery Singapore.

At NUS, Jade won the Hochstadt Scholarship in the Humanities (Theatre Studies) and the Special Prize in Theatre Studies, both in 2023. For her achievements in the performing and visual arts, she received the 2024 Outstanding Deaf Talent Award from the Singapore Association of the Deaf. This year she took the NUS Bachelor of Arts with Honours (Highest Distinction).

Applications for the 2027 Rhodes Scholarships open next June. More information about the Scholarship application can be found at

https://www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk/scholarships/the -rhodes-scholarship/

About the Rhodes Scholarship

The Rhodes Scholarship is a scholarship programme established at Oxford University in 1903, which aims to select public-spirited leaders and promote international understanding through a global community of Scholars. Singapore resumed the conferment of one Singapore Rhodes Scholarship per year since 2018, after a 14-year hiatus. The Rhodes Scholarship for Singapore is funded in partnership with APS Asset Management Singapore. The Singapore Rhodes Selection Committee comprises former Rhodes Scholars and eminent Singaporeans. Its interview panel was chaired this year by the Chairman of the Central Provident Fund Board Ms Yong Ying-I. The Rhodes National Secretary and Deputy Secretary for Singapore are Dr Jacqueline Chin and Mr Brendan Loon, respectively.

National Secretary: Dr Jacqueline Chin

Email: [email protected]

Deputy Secretary: Mr Brendan Loon

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rhodes Scholarship