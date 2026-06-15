As IT Infrastructure Costs Rise, LCRServix Brings Lenovo Certified Refurbished Servers to Hong Kong Businesses

HONG KONG, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk into almost any SME in Kwun Tong or Sham Shui Po and ask the owner what keeps them up at night. Rent, yes. Talent, always. But increasingly: the cost of keeping IT infrastructure competitive.

Enterprise servers — the backbone of many serious business operations — can require significant capital investment when purchased new. For Hong Kong's 355,425 SMEs, accounting for over 98% of all businesses in the city according to the Hong Kong Trade and Industry Department, that is not just a line item. It is a business decision.

WINMAX Unveils LCRServix Dedicated Site, Now Authorized Lenovo Value Recovery Partner for Hong Kong

WINMAX (HONGKONG) ELECTRIC CO., LIMITED believes there is a better way.

Today, the company launched LCRServix, its enterprise IT platform, and announced that WINMAX is an authorized Lenovo Value Recovery (LVR) partner in Hong Kong. Through LCRServix, WINMAX is authorized to sell Lenovo certified refurbished enterprise servers, backed by Lenovo warranty coverage and genuine Lenovo parts, at prices up to 40% lower than comparable new Lenovo configurations, depending on model, availability, and configuration. The platform serves SMEs, system integrators, and enterprise operations teams in Hong Kong, and may support selected Southeast Asian / Asia-Pacific markets subject to availability and local requirements.

This is not grey-market hardware. Lenovo Value Recovery products are certified and refurbished through Lenovo processes and supported by Lenovo testing standards, warranty coverage, and genuine Lenovo components. Through a local partner they can call, visit, and trust, Hong Kong businesses can now access more cost-effective enterprise server options with added assurance.

"Many businesses still assume refurbished hardware means risk," said Wesley, CEO of WINMAX (HONGKONG) ELECTRIC CO., LIMITED. "The Lenovo LVR program helps change that perception. These servers are refurbished and tested through Lenovo processes and supported by Lenovo warranty coverage. The main difference is cost — and for businesses watching margins in the current economy, that difference matters."

Why Now

Hong Kong's data center and enterprise IT market is under pressure from multiple directions: rising operational costs, increasing ESG and e-waste management expectations, and a post-pandemic push to modernize legacy infrastructure on tight budgets. As businesses face growing pressure to modernize infrastructure for AI workloads, hybrid operations, and cybersecurity requirements, many SMEs are struggling to balance performance needs with budget constraints.

Certified refurbished hardware sits at the intersection of these priorities: helping reduce capital expenditure, extending the useful life of enterprise equipment, reducing e-waste, and delivering the enterprise-grade reliability supported by Lenovo testing standards and warranty coverage that businesses need to stay competitive.

LCRServix believes Hong Kong's business community is ready to reconsider the assumption that infrastructure upgrades must always require new hardware. Lenovo Value Recovery authorization provides an important trust signal for that shift.

The Numbers That Matter

355,425 SMEs in Hong Kong as of December 2025 (Source: Hong Kong Trade and Industry Department — SUCCESS).

Up to 40% lower cost than comparable new Lenovo configurations, depending on model, availability, and configuration.

Products certified and refurbished through Lenovo processes and supported by Lenovo testing standards.

Backed by Lenovo warranty coverage and genuine Lenovo parts.

Reduced grey-market risk through the Lenovo Value Recovery channel.

Available Now

LCRServix is live at www.lcrservix.com and serves businesses across Hong Kong from day one.

About WINMAX (HONGKONG) ELECTRIC CO., LIMITED

WINMAX (HONGKONG) ELECTRIC CO., LIMITED is an authorized Lenovo Value Recovery (LVR) partner operating the LCRServix brand. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company provides Lenovo certified refurbished enterprise servers and genuine Lenovo components to SMEs, system integrators, and enterprise IT teams, combining cost-effective infrastructure options with enterprise-grade reliability supported by Lenovo testing standards and warranty coverage.

LCRServix is a brand operated by WINMAX (HONGKONG) ELECTRIC CO., LIMITED. LCRServix is not owned or operated by Lenovo.

Media Contact:

WINMAX (HONGKONG) ELECTRIC CO., LIMITED | LCRServix

[email protected]

+852 69527606

www.lcrservix.com

@lcr_servix on Instagram

Sources:

https://www.success.tid.gov.hk/english/aboutus/what_are_sme.html

https://www.3ecpa.com.hk/resources/guide-to-setup-hong-kong-business/smes-in-hong-kong/

https://www.scmp.com/presented/news/hong-kong/topics/world-intellectual-property-day-2021/article/3130552/how-smes-make

SOURCE WINMAX (HONGKONG) ELECTRIC CO., LIMITED