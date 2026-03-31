NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the country's industrial sector to boost productivity, citing lessons from China, in the spring of 2026, the Western world's perception of "China's solutions" was already undergoing a profound shift. Over the past two years, from the large-scale rollout of robotaxis on city streets, to fully automated "dark factories" operating around the clock without human intervention, to humanoid robots showcasing complex movements at the Spring Festival Gala, China has demonstrated its ability to define industry standards across multiple frontiers of "physical AI." Now, that capability is extending into one of humanity's most fundamental domains: life and health.

From March 30 to 31 (local time), the "Confluence of Minds — 2026 Academic Summit on Frontiers in Neurodevelopment and Mental Health & Second Annual Meeting of Feihe-Harvard BCH Brain Development Foundation" was held at the National University of Singapore (NUS). Jointly organized by the Feihe–Harvard BCH Brain Development Foundation, the Neuroscience and Behavioural Disorders Programme at Duke-NUS, Boston Children's Hospital, and Harvard Medical School, the summit brought together top experts from nearly 20 world-renowned institutions, including Harvard, Yale, Tsinghua, Fudan, and NUS. Among the participants were members of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the editor-in-chief of Nature Neuroscience. Connecting all of this is a Chinese dairy company—Feihe.

As Chinese AI breaks down technological barriers through open-source ecosystems, Feihe is positioning itself as a global connector in scientific research, leading discussions on one of humanity's most fundamental challenges: the quality of life. This reflects a distinct Chinese approach to global innovation. At a time when some countries are building "small yard, high fence" type of barriers, China is taking a different path—creating platforms for cross-border and cross-disciplinary dialogue aimed at addressing shared challenges facing humanity. As Feihe Chairman Leng Youbin noted at the summit: "Feihe is willing to share its development achievements with the world and bring scientific nutrition to all humanity." Over the past decade, Feihe has established deep partnerships with more than 40 leading institutions across seven countries, building a global research ecosystem that spans the entire value chain—from basic research and process innovation to product development and clinical validation.

At a time of growing headwinds to globalization, this commitment to openness and collaboration offers a rare form of certainty. It demonstrates that even in an increasingly fragmented world, humanity can still come together around shared challenges. As one attending member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences remarked: "Feihe is not only a supporter of scientific research—it is a driver of the global innovation chain. Our collaboration will create immeasurable value for human health."

Of course, such openness is not built overnight. It is rooted in decades of long-term strategic commitment to technological self-reliance in China. The year 2026 marks the opening year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan, which places self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology at its core, focusing on frontier fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and new energy. Through sustained investment over five- to ten-year periods, China aims to achieve systematic mastery of key technological fields.

Meanwhile, global demand for protein is entering a period of historic growth, with China emerging as a key source of innovation. Just as Unitree Robotics has redefined the industrialization path of embodied intelligence, Feihe is advancing breakthroughs in milk protein technology and participating in shaping global industry standards in life and health. Feihe's proprietary "Fresh Milk Protein Extraction Technology" has redefined traditional protein extraction methods, enabling the direct extraction of active proteins from high-quality fresh milk sourced from its own farms. The company has achieved 100% in-house production capability for 11 core ingredients, including casein, α-lactalbumin, and lactoferrin. Leveraging breakthroughs in milk protein deep-processing technology, Feihe is extending infant-grade standards to nutrition across the entire lifecycle. From new infant formula products such as Ji Cui and Qi Cui, to children's Supernova Cheese, to small-molecule milk protein nutrition powders for middle-aged and elderly consumers, the company, which has led China's infant formula market in sales for seven consecutive years, is undergoing a critical transformation from a formula manufacturer to a milk protein nutrition expert.

This combination of openness and long-term commitment is translating into "China's solutions" that benefit global consumers. In North America, Feihe has established Canada's first infant formula factory, filling a gap in the local industry, with products now available in more than 1,600 major retailers across the region. In Southeast Asia, Feihe entered the market with the Philippines as its first stop, launching the AceKid Activegro pure fresh milk formula, which is now available in nearly 500 stores and covers 80% of the country's high-end retail network. Built on the advanced "One-Step Fresh Milk Processing" standard, the product offers a fresher and healthier nutrition choice for local consumers. Recently, the AceKid Activegro series was also approved for entry into Indonesia, becoming the first Chinese formula brand in that market.

From intelligent agents to robotics, from biomedicine to future foods, and now to life and health—when the world begins to "look East," it sees more than just the rise of a market; it witnesses a paradigm shift in innovation. Feihe's journey offers a vivid example of this transformation: leveraging long-term investment in fundamental research to achieve control over key technologies, and translating technological achievements through open collaboration into "China's solutions" that benefit the world.

At a time when "decoupling" narratives dominate global discourse, Chinese companies like Feihe are demonstrating through action that the best "China's solution" is one that turns development achievements into "future solutions" benefiting the world.

SOURCE Feihe