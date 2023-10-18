Asaa88 Proud to Announce the Relaunch of Our New Website

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asaa88.Global is pleased to announce the launch of its revamped website. We thank the team working in the background for their dedication, hard work and commitment to making the new Asaa88 website a success. Over 4 months of hard work have resulted in the new website which is available at https://asaa88.global.

Asaa88 Relaunches With a Newly Revamped Look

Our hope which borders on certainty is that you will find the new look Asaa88 website easy on the eye and user-friendly to navigate. Cognizant and guided by the principle of the customer being the king, Asaa88 's new portal comes with a sleek design that's methodically structured. This makes the task of navigating and locating important information on the site easy and fast.

The structured nature of the new portal means that product portfolios have their own dedicated lobbies. Thanks to this, selecting specific products becomes super easy and smooth. The detailed descriptions for each product impart users with the requisite knowledge for the product they want.

Not only is the refreshingly new look Asaa88 website a haven for all things gaming, it's also now a fountain of knowledge for those who want to widen their knowledge base. This is necessitated by the presence of a blog. The blog is frequently updated with posts curated by some of the best minds in the world of gaming.

We invite you to check out the refreshingly new Asaa88 portal at https://asaa88.global and gauge for yourself how the portal fares.

Asaa88 is one of the biggest online gaming platforms in Asia. The platform offers a massive library of gaming services which range from casino games to sports betting. Its popularity in Asia is in large part attributed to its reputation as a trustworthy gaming platform. This is necessitated by the fact that it's licensed by the leading gaming regulator, employs strong safety and security protocols including SSL and works with reputable partners both software developers and payment providers.

Further enhancing its good reputation was the masterstroke decision to rope in one of the biggest names in the football industry, Rivaldo as the Brand Ambassador. Born Rivaldo Vitor Borba Ferreira in Brazil, Rivaldo is one of the earliest exports from Brazil to Europe. He featured for several teams in Europe including Spanish giants Barcelona and Italian giants AC Milan. With a name known in almost every corner of the world including of course Asia, Rivaldo significantly strengthens Asaa88's advertising and marketing campaign in the region.

SOURCE Asaa88